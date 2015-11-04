10 Must Haves For Bachelorettes Moving To A New City

For every Indian Bachelorette, moving to a new city for work is almost a new beginning for life. Wherever you’re going though, there are certain essentials that you definitely need for your small abode.

For your convenience, we’ve put together the comprehensive checklist of things you’ll need when starting out on your own.

Mattress Matters

This should be a no-brainer, really. Home is where the heart is, and your bed is the home within your home. Invest in an appropriately sized bed, a comfy mattress, and pillows.

Don’t forget the bed sheets and pillow cases, with spare sets for both.

Toilet Brush – Keep That Bowl Shiny!

You’re bound to have guests over, and a spotless toilet bowl makes a bigger impression than you’d think! A dirty toilet bowl tells people you don’t care enough about cleanliness, so get a toilet brush and keep your bathroom shiny.

Cleaning Supplies

Use the right cleaning liquids and brushes and make sure everything stays clean and shiny.

A vacuum cleaner can be really helpful here.

Kitchen Appliances – Your Personal Assistants

Money spent on a domestic help can be saved when you have the right set of kitchen appliances, and there are many, namely, OTGs, Roti Makers, Vegetable Cutters, Peelers, etc. Pick from these according to your needs.

A Small But Handy Toolkit

Anybody that lives alone needs a basic toolkit, containing at least a hammer, a screwdriver, pliers, and a flashlight with extra batteries. You can add to this kit as required.

Pots, Pans Et Al

No kitchen is complete without a basic set of pots and pans. You’ll also need plates and cutlery for dining purposes. Also keep paper plates and cups handy for parties.

Spruce It Up With Curtains

The addition of curtains can bring a touch of class into any home— don’t miss out on the looks a curtain can afford you!

Personal Grooming

Have a proper supply of toiletries such as shower gel, liquid soap, toothpaste, moisturizer, scrub stones and so on— this will keep you healthy, and an added bonus is that you’ll smell really good!

Doormats

These are handy in keeping dirt from shoes outside the house, and can be used outside toilets to keep them free from muddy footprints.

Washing machine

Unless you have a maid who wants to work for free, investing in a washing machine is a great idea. Modern machines can help you wash as well as dry your clothes.

These are some of the most common things you’ll need when starting out in a new city; make sure you have these covered when you’re moving in!

