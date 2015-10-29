10 Business Ideas For Women Entrepreneurs : Turn Your Passion Into A Business

Being a women entrepreneur is not a cake walk. You have to deal with lethargic employees, incompetent vendors, bothersome customers and more. Women are blessed with multi-tasking skills, and are capable of doing many things at a time.

One may ask, how can they do so many things at one go? Does the constant urge to prove themselves and be highly driven by ambition makes them great entrepreneurs?

The emergence of mom entrepreneurs is the most apt example of women who are ambitious, and armed with a go-getter attitude, despite a lot of challenges.

Women follow their heart, so their passion keeps them ticking and helps them to come up with out of the box ideas to start and promote a business. Also we see a lot of women who successfully convert their passion to business.

It’s not a new trend that we see women pursuing their entrepreneur dream around their passion. We have seen ladies starting tailoring, mehendi classes or tutions in our colony during our childhood.

Today, the tailoring job is replaced with a home boutique, a mehendi class with an Art Academy, and a home tuition class with a Coaching Institute. We have seen these super women evolving from stay-at-home-moms or home-makers into full-fledged entrepreneurs.

Here are a few top business ideas that any woman can explore by following her passion to create a business with minimal resources.

1. For the woman who loves to ‘dress-up’

This is good news for the lovely ladies who love to dress up and follow the latest fashion trends in women’s clothing. Once you know that people admire your styling and your personality, you can cash on those factors.

Get a certification in courses like image consultant, fashion designer, make-up and grooming courses. You can launch with a small workshop or get your friends to join up as clients to get your business rolling. This will ensure a great beginning for your start-up as you know word of mouth spreads faster amongst women than any PR tools.

2. For the woman who loves creativity

Women who love creativity, and can express themselves in the form of creating artwork or crafts, can gradually turn their passion to business. Pursuing their creativity and exploring options to showcase and sell their work can create a pretty decent income.

Later you can also consider taking up business opportunities in interior designing or holding art workshops. With the boom in online shopping you can also open ecommerce shops with minimal investment.

3. For a woman who loves to travel

Women who love adventure, exploring new places and learning more about different cultures and people can hit a jackpot in the travel industry. You can become a ‘for women only ‘travel guide, a travel blogger, or start your own travel agency online.

4. For the women who loves to ‘frame life’

A woman who loves to explore life through frames and lenses can start a photography business. There is huge demand for professional photographers, even for small birthday parties.

Working with themes and props you can start your own studio and start making money. Working closely with wedding events, and party and renowned hotel chains in the city can give you a good clientele. You can find places to showcase your photos and sell them online, such as stock photo sites.

5. For the woman with a flair for writing

The woman who loves to voice her opinion on everything, and who can also put her thoughts into words beautifully, can start a lucrative business in the field of writing. You can explore freelance content writing options, become a blogger or can even publish a book. The options for becoming an author in India have grown and you can consider self-publishing or publishing through one of the many publication houses.

6. For the woman who loves to network

Are you the kind of woman who loves to build relationships over a small conversation in a lift? Or a woman who is a practical yellow pages guide for everything on earth, whether it is a wedding planner or florist or a small home-baker?

If you’re the one, then you can make the best of your contacts and networking skills. You can start your own PR and Marketing agency, or an event marketing agency and create a great business from your contacts.

7. For the woman who loves hosting parties

Women who love hosting house parties or get-to-togethers can try exploring business opportunities as a ‘Party Planner’ or a Wedding Planner. Your eye for detail and creative ideas are sure to make you a hit, whether its for a kids’s birthday party, organizing wedding anniversaries, or even planning a big Indian wedding.

8. For the woman loves to sing or dance

For the woman who loves to sing or dance, starting a teaching academy for singing or dancing is the perfect option. You can get a certification in singing or dancing by doing a crash course with a famous singer or dancer.

You can run summer camps and winter funks in schools, your colony and kids play areas. This will help you enjoy your work and bring joy to lots of people desirous of learning singing and dancing. Who knows, one of your students could even go on to become a famous Bollywood star. 🙂

9. For the woman who loves to bake

There is a huge demand in metro cities and small towns for home-bakers. Women who love baking can always explore business opportunities in the pastry industry. You can either sell items like cookies, muffins, vegan cakes and so on, or start baking classes in your city.

You can start with small orders and small batches of students and grow as a baking academy. You can even start a baking blog or a YouTube channel showcasing your baking recipes and techniques.

10. For the woman who loves to cook

If you are a woman who thinks cooking is the best healing therapy for you, then exploring business opportunities as a chef can be the best thing for you. With the success of MasterChef, we also see a lot of teenagers, kids and even young professionals who wants to try their hand at cooking different cuisines.

If cooking is your passion and the kitchen your dream destination, then you can start a home-catering business, or cooking classes from your home. If your food is well-received, you can even go on to start your own restaurant or catering service.

Today, home cooked meals are in high demand in metro cities, especially with people employed in the corporate sector. Starting a tiffin or dabba service is also a very lucrative option for women who love to cook.

I hope these tips and suggestions on how to start your own business help the women who aspire to have it all.

I would like know your opinion on the business ideas suggested by me. Also let me know, if at all I’ve missed out on any important and interesting business ideas for women to explore. Looking forward to hearing from you ladies.

About the Author:

Nidhi Pathak writes about fashion and beauty at Fasheo. She loves exploring with colours and creating her own style statement. Nidhi Pathak is a working Indian mother who loves to write about women, motherhood and parenting. She also enjoys scrapbooking with her daughter and reading about young women entrepreneurs.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments