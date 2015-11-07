Witness The Timelessness of Your Love With Couple Watches

Call it a clever marketing strategy or the general population’s affinity to expensive timepieces, but couples watches have emerged as the most popular trend in the watchmaking industry.

In fact, the allure of this fad has reached such heights that almost all major watch retailers around the world like Ethos Watch Boutiques are churning out couples watches from the luxury watch brands to “celebrate the spirit of love”.

Especially with the festive season looming large, the demand for these luxury timepieces has seen a rapid rise; owing to the fact that a majority of the middle-class couples in India want to usher in better times with gifts like these watches.

Continuing in the same vein, we bring you some of the trendiest and most popular watches that this booming industry has to offer right now.

The Omega Constellation

Launched in 1952, the Omega Constellation range of watches have proven to be the epitome of luxurious precision and elegance.

Upon first look, these watches may come across as being rather simplistic, which you could say they are; but once you look at the details of each watch, you’ll see why they are so coveted.

These watches feature a solid 18k gold and steel case with Roman numerals inscribed on the bezels. While the male watches sport silver dials with golden hands, their female counterparts have mother-of-pearl (MOP) dials that spell magnificence.

Both these watches are harnessed with identical steel straps that set off the stark design. Priced at INR 312,660 and 219,500 respectively, these classy watches will ensure you capture the spotlight wherever you go.

Tissot T Sport

When it comes to creating sporty watches that are both functional and luxurious, Swiss giant Tissot is miles ahead of everyone else. With price tags of INR 39,700 and INR 40,900, these speed-oriented models are sure to appeal to the racer in you.

While the gent’s variant features a dual-tone bronze and black stainless steel case with a black strap, the feminine version has a white and bronze case – the perfect yin and yang.

Tag Heuer Formula 1

What do the recently crowned F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and tennis superstar Maria Sharapova have in common? They both vouch for the worthiness of the Formula1 range of watches.

These watches are priced at INR 151,500 and INR 188,500 and rightfully justify their price tags with their Swiss-made sophistication and power. If you are looking for couples watches to indulge the Formula1 freak in you, these are the watches to buy.

These timepieces feature round cases and two-tone silver and black straps. They also come with charcoal grey and black dials with chronograph and date functions.

Tissot T Classic Dream

These Tissot timepieces from the Classic Dream collection redefine affordable luxury with a price tag of INR 13,200, for both the male and female variants. The watches feature a steel case and a strap, which have a matte finish.

They have simple white dials, which are supported by the Swiss trademark Quartz, ensuring seamless movement. These watches are ideal for any sort of occasion, whether it is an everyday office accessory or a weekend rendezvous.

As the saying goes, a watch defines a person. So, purchase two stunning new timepieces to define your personality and that of your significant other.

