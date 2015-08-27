Emotional Stress Relief: 7 Tips for Healing

Have you experienced trauma, upsetting emotions or overwhelming stress? Do you feel disconnected from people or emotionally numb a lot?

The following 7 tips outline the main areas for beginning healing and recovery from the emotional stress in your life.

1. Embrace Your Feelings

Rather than avoiding and pushing feelings away learn to hold and contain, like holding a baby in your arms, whatever pain you feel.

Be present with the sensations in your body without doing anything. Overtime the feelings will transform, without any effort.

See Eckhart Tolle, The Power of Now.

2. Examine Your Critical Self-Talk

Become consciousness of the negative things you say about yourself in your head, over and over.

Become aware of the related events, feelings, the critical self-talk.

Start reprogramming your subconscious mind with positive self-talk.

See Carolyn Ball, Claiming Your Self-Esteem.

3. Begin Codependency Recovery

Become aware of how you give your power away for a temporary boost of self-esteem to feel better.

See Melodie Beattie, Codependent No More.

4. Heal The Wounded Inner Child

We all carry wounds from our childhood, which still affect us.

Our inner child connects to our emotions. When the child heals, we heal.

See John Bradshaw, Reclaiming and Championing Your Inner Child.

5. Heal The Unconscious Shadow

The negative parts of ourselves, which we avoid, remain buried where they continue adding to our suffering.

Our relationships and life situations mirror these parts back to us daily.

By bringing our shadow parts into the light of our awareness, they can heal and thereby reveal new strengths to us.

See Carl Jung’s writings on the Shadow.

6. Conscious Choice

Choose to become aware of your resistances to life, to your unconscious reactions to say “No.”

Open to divine grace and miracles, which ease suffering like sunshine melting snow.

See Kandis Blakely, Your Body Remembers: A Conscious Choice to Live.

7. Develop Your Strengths/Be Of Service In Your Life Purpose

When we follow our passion in service to others our personal sufferings fall away for we get out of ourselves.

When we rise above our personality selves, our sufferings fall away and grace can enter.

Dan Millman, The Life You Were Born to Live explains our life challenges and areas of service.

When will you start your healing for your emotional stress relief?

