Festive Food Ideas: Keep A Healthy Diet During The Festive Season

Post rains comes the beautiful months of festivals. In India we have abundance in terms of festivity. Every caste, culture, religion have some festival or the other which flows in through the months.

We start with the holy month of Shravan, followed by the Ramzaan, then the Ganpati, which in turn takes you through the Navratris and then not to forget Diwali and Christmas. So the celebrations are endless and so is our food.

Smart eating helps us to pile up extra weight and in turn avoid any health issues. Following tips will help you to keep your health at its best to enjoy the festivities:

• The key to a great metabolism is enough water. Make it a point to carry a bottle when you would travel to visit people. Plan to drink at least 3 litres of water through the day. Opt for plain water instead of colas where ever possible. If you end up consuming alcohol at parties or social gatherings, make it a point to finish at least ½ litre of water through that night to avoid any dehydration.

• Plan your day and your meals in advance. For eg: when you know you would have a dinner or lunch commitment, which would be a heavy meal try and cut the other meal to half, so as to balance your days caloric intake.

• Do not forget fruits and salads everyday so you get enough fibre and thus a better digestive system.

• Avoid deep fried foods as much as possible, but if you end up eating restrict it to a small piece.

• Add in metabolism boosting foods like green tea, lemon grass, red chillies, pepper, cinnamon, etc regularly.

• When entertaining people at home, balance the menu with enough salads, curd, unfried foods etc

• Try and have sweets & desserts which are unfried like Rasgulla, Sandesh, Mishti Dahi, Gajar or Dudhi Halwa etc. Also in the cold foods opt for Jellies or Sorbets or Fruit Custards instead of Ice Creams or Rich Truffles.

• Most importantly remember to eat on time and moderation should always be your key.

Malavika Athavale is Consulting Nutritionist at Eatrite – The Nutrition Clinic





