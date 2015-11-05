The Best of Goa: Your Go-to Beach Guide

Whether you’re with your friends or with your family, there are innumerable activities to indulge in while visiting Goa. From savouring mouth-watering seafood to reliving Goa’s rich Portuguese history, the list is endless. No matter what you plan to do in this laid-back state, one thing you certainly can’t ignore are the beautiful beaches – Goa’s soul.

The beaches of Goa are famous for lively parties and scrumptious food. But there’s more to these gorgeous stretches of sand. Ask the locals and they will list out many relatively unknown beaches where you will be able to escape the crowds and truly unwind. So, Goa is the ultimate destination for a holiday, no matter what you want to do—relax or party.

From trance parties to tranquility, the myriad beaches of Goa have something for everyone. Here’s a little insight into what to expect at some of the most popular beaches in Goa:

Calangute Beach

Want to enjoy a rejuvenating sunbathing session while lying on a comfortable lounger or indulge in exciting water sports? Head straight to one of the most visited beaches in Goa, Calangute Beach. Popularised by the hippies in the 60s, this beach is a mass favorite of international tourists.

Water sports available on the beach include jet skiing and parasailing. Sign-up for a banana boat ride, if you want to enjoy a water ride with your family. If you’re hungry after a fun bout of water sports, gorge on some fresh seafood at Aggie’s, one of the famous shacks on the beach.

Baga Beach

Adjacent to Calangute Beach, this beach is less crowded and more picturesque. The beach is named after the Baga Creek, which empties into the sea near the north end of the beach. From extreme water sports to fine food and wine, Baga Beach is popular for its attractive amenities.

Well known for its commercial nightlife, the beach is home to some of the best beach shacks in Goa such as Tito’s, Britto’s, and Cafe Mambo. If you are keen on having a beautiful underwater experience, you can also sign up for snorkelling and scuba diving here.

Palolem Beach

Where the beaches of North Goa are lively and filled with people, the southern beaches are more peaceful, untouched, and aesthetically pleasing. One such beach in South Goa is Palolem. Filled with scenic rocks, shady palm trees, and soft white sand, this stunning beach is a perfect place to enjoy a starry evening by a bonfire with your loved ones.

The beach is also popular for hosting silent noise parties, which don’t disturb the serenity of the beach. As the beach is getting busier with each passing year, it’s recommended that you explore Palolem’s beauty while it’s still unspoilt.

Arambol Beach

Surrounded by rocky cliffs on two sides, this 16 km long north-Goan beach is relatively unexplored and truly stunning. Arambol Beach is a traditional fisherman village, which has a Bohemian feel. The beach is a much-favoured spot for water sports like paragliding and kitesurfing.

The beach is popular among tourists for its attractive bays, one of which is the sweet water lake at Paliem. Fed by hot springs and sulphurous mud, the lake is quite a favourite with hippies who love mud baths. Known as one of the best beaches in Goa, Arambol also has a rich music scene and tons of shopping options.

Vagator Beach

Set amidst the cliffs with soft and white sand, Vagator Beach offers stellar sunset views. An ideal location to relax, it boasts of long stretches filled with coconut and palm trees. The nearby Chapora Fort is a popular spot for tourists and photographers, as it offers breathtaking views of the beautiful beach.

How Do I Get There?

Goa is very well connected to all the major cities across the nation. So getting there won’t be a problem. Goa has two major railway stations located in Thivim and Madgaon. The nearest international airport is situated in Dabolim, which is just 26 km away from the state’s capital, Panjim.

Where Should You Stay?

What’s better than choosing a place that adds to your holiday fun? Located close to the beaches of North Goa, Goa-Club Estadia, a Sterling Holidays Resort, offers guests luxurious and comfortable rooms, complete with all the modern amenities like a swimming pool, multi-cuisine restaurant, and lush green herbage.

This Spanish-style villa is certainly an extension of the Goan culture and one of the best resorts in North Goa. Check with the travel desk for local sightseeing tours and activities.

