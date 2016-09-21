How To Start A Website For Your Small Business

The country is going digital and so should you! If you have a business where you’re selling your products or services, it is a must for you to market over the World Wide Web.

While you can advertise over all platforms, what your target buyers will need is a website they can refer to when they need you. A concise platform which talks about your values, your past works, your products and everything about your business.

Your website showcases everything there is to know about your business. Here are the steps to creating and launching your own business website.

Name your brand

So, first things first. Assuming you know what your brand will be about, decide on the domain name. Make it simple yet catchy.

If it is about a product, your domain name should be an indication of the same. If you’re an artist or a writer, your domain can be your own name. That’s right, create a brand to reckon with!

What experts suggest is to give your brand a name and use that as the domain name. You can consult sites like register.com for suggestions on choosing the correct domain names.

Choose your domain carefully

When choosing a domain name, try to have it not too long and restrict the number of words to two. Having a long domain like YourInnerMostFashion (dot) com or a very generic domain like lingerie (dot) com, can both be confusing as well as misleading.

While the process of deciding the domain name might seem to be casual to you in the beginning, the thing is that you will not have the choice to change it once you have launched it. Changing the brand name is rarely a good idea and you domain should be as close to your brand name as possible.

Take your time and choose the domain name carefully as it will stay with you always. Once that is done, buy the domain and a hosting package. Remember, these must be renewed every year.

With hosting rights, you get the rights to host the website. It’s like a home where your website can live and this is where you create the look and content of the website. You can buy a hosting package with a webhost like Hostbig.com

Do a little research about where you are buying your domain and hosting from. If anyone you know has a website similar to what you want, ask them. Or better yet, ask someone who creates websites. Don’t ask any random techie, though.

Customize your website

Done? Congratulations. You now have a website address. The next part is interesting. If you want an elaborate website, you can hire someone to do it for you. However, it is pretty simple to make your website yourself. You learn something new and it is pretty fun!

You have the choice of platforms to pick up, and the three most used platforms in 2015 happen to be WordPress, Drupal and Joomla. WordPress is the best for beginners – it is free, easy to use, is mobile friendly and has a big support community.

You will need to log in to your account the hosting provider and opt for the platform on which you plan to build your website. Let’s say you decided on WordPress; it is the easiest for even the most tech-challenged.

Next forward your domain to your hosting server and setup WordPress on your server. Once you login you need to follow the regular process of selecting a free theme. Or you can buy a professional theme, customize it, add content, and then finally do a soft launch.

Design and create content

Once you have designed it, add the content. Make sure the content is of top quality because erroneous and badly written content will drive traffic away from your website.

Use SEO language and terms so that your website and the posts come up in Google search. Read up a bit about SEO, you will only benefit from this knowledge. Tag your posts and use appropriate categories, these are the real marketing tools for your website.

Soft launch

After you have reviewed the website and liked how it looks (and reads), it is time to do a soft launch. Ask a few friends to load the website from different mediums – laptop, mobile, different browsers, Android devices and iOS.

This is to ensure that there are no glitches, especially if your website is selling something. Run the payment gateway and check that it is running smoothly.

Now is the time to find all the glitches and correct them. If they happens when customers try to access your website, you will lose out on goodwill as well as customers. Not many will take the effort to let you know about the problems they face with accessing your website.

Debug your website

If and when bugs are detected, correct them. If yours is a regular website or a blog, there shouldn’t be any major issues.

However if you are selling something and have a payment gateway along with a lot of pictures of products, your might face some problems during the soft launch.

Either way, do not worry. They can be corrected. Take professional or expert help if needed.

Formally launch the website

Once everything is running smoothly, do a proper launch. Make sure you do this everywhere; across all social media platforms. Everyone needs to know that your business is now launched and you’re here to make news!

Have a contact form where people can connect with you and send feedback. It is always important to get feedback from the people who are paying for your business. They are your target market and your products/services need to be customize as per their requirements.

Congratulations! Your business has a website now and this is the most effective tool to promote your work and earn more revenue. All the best, make the most of your new website!

