How Indian Mothers Can Be A Work-At-Home Mom (WAHM)

As more women want to spend time with their children and need to bring in an income, there has been a boom in the work at home industry. A growing population of Indian mothers are choosing to work at home or become WAHMs.

Making the decision to work at home is not always an easy one, but there are many benefits to working out of the home. You can set your own hours, you don’t have to commute to work and you can be there for your kids when they need you.

However, there are some downsides as well. The isolation of working at home can be an issue for some women. There are also challenges related to juggling work time and family time. You’ll also have to look at the impact that working from home will have on your family’s financial situation.

If you are moving from a high-paying full time job to working part time from home while you care for your child, there will definitely be some financial adjustments. However, you have to weigh that against the financial and emotional costs of putting your child into daycare full time.

Many women believe that, whether or not they make a significant income, raising their child without the use of daycare is the real benefit of being a WAHM. There are many benefits to raising your own child, while still bringing in money for the family. Children are only young once, and being able to stay at home with them is one of the top reasons that women choose a WAHM career.

How To Be A Successful Work-At-Home Mom

There are several qualities that make a WAHM successful. Before you start working at home, evaluate whether you have these qualities or can develop them. You can either work as an independent contractor for a company or you can work for yourself. Either way, you are going to be in charge of your own schedule.

You’ll need to be extremely self-motivated and work well without having a supervisory presence in your work environment. Even those who choose to work for a company are responsible for scheduling their own time and meeting deadlines without a lot of input from supervisors.

Another important skill to have as a WAHM is time management. When you work out the home, you are confronted with two sets of challenges each day. You’ll be faced with the work you need to get done, but you’ll also be in the midst of your household, where there are always things that need to be done.

If you focus too much on your work, your house will get out of control, and vice versa. A way around this is to hire a full-time maid to manage the home, allowing you to work and take care of your child. This option is affordable for most double-income Indian families.

If you’re thinking about working from home because you are having a baby, or because you are tired of sending your children to daycare, take some time to write down the pros and cons of becoming a WAHM.

Drawbacks To Working At Home

Many people jump on the WAHM bandwagon without considering all of the drawbacks to working at home. While some people are naturally inclined to work at home, others find the transition more difficult to make.

There are many benefits to working at home, but the drawbacks need to be considered before you make the choice. The first one is that your current career may not easily transfer to a work at home situation. If you work in the medical field or are a police officer, for instance, being a WAHM might not be an easy transition unless you are willing to change careers entirely.

Sales and administrative positions transfer well, as do creative jobs like design and writing. For those in jobs that can’t make the work at home switch, you’ll have to think carefully about what you want to do when start working at home and start investigating that field.

Cost is another important factor in deciding if working at home is right for you. Although many mothers start working at home to save on childcare, there are added costs to being a WAHM.

If you need health insurance, it will have to come out of your pocket instead of being paid by your employers. There are also many taxes that you will have to pay. Your record keeping must be excellent in order to keep track of your income and expenses, and to fill out your income tax return at the end of the year.

Working at home with children is not always as easy as it seems. If you have young children that aren’t in school yet, it may be difficult to work when they are awake. This can mean lots of busy naptimes and late nights to get your projects done when they are sleeping.

Family members or maids can help take care of your children from time to time, but the responsibility of both your children and your job will be firmly in your hands. With older children, it is sometimes easier to work from home. But you will still have to start and maintain a fairly balanced schedule in order to get everything done.

WAHMs have to be very self-motivated and disciplined in order to get their work done on time and according to your employer’s deadlines. If you are the type of person who is motivated by external factors (such as a supervisor), working at home may not be your cup of tea.

When you work at home, there is no one there to look over your shoulder and make sure that you are still working. Distractions like the television, Internet and housework can be hindrances to your work at home success.

Isolation is another problem for WAHMs. Working at home alone can get frustrating and lonely. Make sure you are comfortable with spending time alone, and that you take steps to combat isolation.

If you are especially prone to being depressed, then the isolation that comes with working at home may make you feel withdrawn and sad. Taking steps to combat loneliness is an important part of any WAHM’s success.

After considering these factors, you may decide that working at home is not right for you. However, thousands of people deal with these drawbacks and still have successful work at home careers.

These reasons should not stop you from becoming a WAHM if that is really what you want to do. Just make sure you understand the realities of the work at home lifestyle before you commit to it. Talk things over with your family to ensure that you are making the right decision for the family.

