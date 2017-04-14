Mindfulness Meditation: How It Can Heal Your Body And Mind

Are you feeling so stressed lately that you are starting to suffer from some mild or serious health issues? Or are you finding other ways to heal yourself aside from full medications?

Then why not control your body by boosting your health with mindfulness meditation, exercises and habits.

Have you heard of the saying that “it is all in the mind”? Well, this might be somehow true since studies have analyzed that our mental and physical health is dependent on how we see, perceive and relate to it.

This is the reason why meditation is highly recommended for further healing of the body for those who are under some health difficulties.

Moreover, a lot of people are testifying the effectiveness of the mindfulness approach in healing your body. Just from the word itself, mindful healing, our overall body is controlled by our mind.

Thus, deeper control and calmness of our mind can lead to a whole new better you and lesser pain of the body. So to totally see your healing process in a different view will give you peace of mind that will make you feel better.

And so, to further get into your senses to heal your body, let’s tackle the ways on how mindfulness meditation is done effectively and the wonders it can give to your body:

Mindfulness As A Key Element To Happiness

Don’t throw yourself into depression about your health issues. Going through various health treatments can be quite frustrating especially if you are doing it for quite some time without any improvement.

But these situations aren’t a good reason to suffer depression. Start a mindful way of relating and perceiving on your difficulties and use it to practice acceptance on your present situation.

However, mindful thinking of acceptance doesn’t mean you’re already giving up. The mindful method of healing only means that you have to change the way you look onto things.

Don’t get depressed due to your pain, but rather, transform your energy to a positive one. Meditation can help you reorganize your thoughts and alleviate your negative thoughts.

It teaches us to pause on our current problem and pay attention to what is more important to focus on. Hence, a lighter and more positive view of life is achieved.

Mindfulness Improves Your Overall Well-Being

Have you heard of stories wherein a patient has diagnosed with a low chance of recovery, yet, that minimal chance of recovery made the patient improved his health? Yes, it happens.

And as much as others considered it as a miracle, there are still some medical explanations that lie beneath it, and that is the mindfulness of the patient in healing himself.

When you undergo meditation, you are also gaining your control in your life. It affects your overall attitude that improves your satisfaction in life.

In addition to this, when you feel lighter and more positive, heavy and challenging activities won’t affect you as much as before, thus, you can easily deal with its adverse effects on your body like worries or regrets that could lower your self-esteem.

Mindfulness Can improve Your Physical Health

In recent studies by experts, mindfulness was discovered to bear a handful of benefits in promoting your physical health to its maximum best.

Although it may vary from person-to-person basis, a huge number of regular users of this technique, and their positive results prove that mindfulness is the next big thing in preventive wellness.

Some of the health benefits that mindfulness can do to our body are:

Stress relief

When our body is exposed to things that elevate our stress levels, our first response could be the “fight or flight” action along with the sudden rush of adrenaline in our body.

You don’t have to endure this experience all the time. When you meditate, you are processing your mind to go for a deeper relaxation which decreases your blood pressure, pulse rate, and breathing.

With this technique, you can accept challenges and face it with lighter and happier mood and thus you will be able to solve any problem easily.

Treat heart disease

Meditation is composed of breathing in and breathing out. And with this simple action, your brain could signal your body for a better blood circulation and lower blood pressure which is a crucial component in treating heart disease.

Also, as mentioned above, meditation is classified as a stress-reliever, when your cortisol level drops, your heart rate will also lower down along with the dilation of your blood vessels.

This way, you’re also strengthening your resistance to stress which is the primary cause of the main heart diseases and stroke.

Lower blood pressure

If you are suffering from regular high blood pressure, some maintenance drug is not enough to cure your problems. Mindfulness will help you force yourself to stay calm when the time gets rough.

Just by sitting calmly for a few seconds as you perform deep breathing, you are relaxing your body and releasing your tension, thus, lower the pressure in your system.

Reduce chronic pain

Aside from narcotics, eliminating your chronic pain can also be done through meditation. When our cortisol level arises, it can worsen the pain and inflammation in our body, so the main solution is to lower down your cortisol level.

This is done when your body releases chemicals during meditation. Just like the chemicals released by narcotic drugs, it gives the body the pharmaceutical way to treat pain.

Improve sleep

Of course, if you are feeling relaxed and stress-free, then it is expected that you can achieve a good night sleep.

It is known that problematic way of thinking causes insomnia, hence, if you meditate, you achieve a state of calmness, like this, and you won’t have a hard time sleeping.

Alleviate gastrointestinal difficulties

When people experience some gastrointestinal difficulties, the first thing that will pop in their mind as the cause is from something they ate. However, this is not always the case for most gastrointestinal difficulties.

At times, this health problem is caused by stress. Stress can disturb the normal action of your digestive track and could even cause heartburn.

But with the recent studies, the deep breathing process that is associated with mindful meditation can help oxygen reach the muscles in our body faster which makes it easier to flex and move.

Likewise, if our muscles are flexed and stretched, we are also helping our body to function properly. Therefore, reducing the tension in your system and creating a better blood flow along with a full relaxation of the body.

Two Mindfulness Exercises For Beginners

The good news about mindful exercises is that you can easily do it on your own anywhere and anytime you could.

Just calm yourself and make sure that you are free from any distraction and you are ready to perform the exercises below:

Deep Breathing

Relax on a chair or sit with cross legs on the floor as you clear your mind from any thoughts and just focus on your breathing.

Feel the sensation of air flowing into your nostrils while filling up your lungs and fully expanding your abdomen, then slowly exhale through your mouth as you’ve widened your focus with the sounds, sensation, and ideas around you.

Do this repeatedly until you have achieved your calmness and peace of mind.

Walking Meditation

If you have more time to spend in your meditation, then a good walk is a more applicable way to reconnect with yourself mindfully. The walking meditation can be done at least 10 to 15 minutes a day.

This is performed by just walking around while focusing on yourself such as the way your feet touches the ground, or the way you breathe in with every step or how you move your other body parts when you walk.

The key here is to develop a relaxed attention to yourself regardless of what you are thinking or being focused on.

To sum it up, healing your body with mindfulness meditation can do a big change in your overall health. It enables you to be aware of yourself physically and mentally.

Don’t let judgment come your way on how you do this mindful technique. Whatever strategy you are in, if you’re doing your mindful healing properly, then your overall healthy will improve naturally.

