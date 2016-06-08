The 6 Best Natural Acne Treatments: These Work like Magic!

The moment you first spy a pimple, your instinct is to either pop it or — in fear of being seen in with a facial blemish — send a confidante to the nearest chemist purchase the best acne remedy.

It’s sad that your skin doesn’t have the ability to speak. If it did, it would probably tell you take a step back and rethink your decision to use chemicals.

Your body’s hormones, and a secretion called ‘sebum,’ are the perpetrators here. You can’t do away with both: they are your body’s natural mechanisms. However, you can adopt a few natural remedies that can heal pimples, or at least prevent them from spreading.

Here are 6 such remedies — all chemical-free, effective, and economical.

The Cinnamon-Honey Alliance

A honey and cinnamon mix is the obvious first entry in this list, because this combination is bad news for zits and pimples. Cinnamon is considered an effective antibacterial agent.

Your pimples are usually due to bacteria on your skin, within the tiny pores. They multiply and spread to other parts of your skin, causing acne. Cinnamon keeps this in check; it prevents the bacteria from spreading and breeding.

Honey, on the other hand, works as an antibiotic—it simply exterminates bacteria. Mix a teaspoon of ground cinnamon with two teaspoons of honey to form a paste. Wash your face with water, pat it dry, and slap on this mixture. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, then rinse off for acne-free smoothness.

Egg Whites to the Rescue

You buy them in dozens and prepare fantastic rolls and other delicious recipes. You might even eat a few egg whites every day before and after workouts. Did you know, though, that egg whites have a much wider set of applications?

Eggs are affordable, and extremely effective when it comes to treating acne. They contain large amounts of protein and vitamins that repair the damage done to skin cells. Excess oil (sebum), on which bacteria thrive, is also removed by eggs. How you use egg whites is fairly simple.

Crack open a few eggs, separating the albumen from the yolk. Pour the eggs into a blender or a whisker and beat them until the whites become frothy. Apply on your face, concentrating on the affected areas.

Spread about 4-5 layers by adding a new one over the previous once it dries. After keeping the mask on for 20 minutes, rinse it off and pat your skin dry with a clean towel.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a strong anti-bacterial agent that has astringent (moisture-removing) in nature. It soaks up all the excess oil, pushing acne-causing bacteria to the point of total wipe out. It’s alkaline in nature too, balancing the pH balance of your skin; this makes it even worse for the bacteria.

This is pretty concentrated stuff, so you should exercise caution. Mix vinegar and fresh water in a 3:1 ratio. Take a tuft of cotton, dip it in the mixture and let place it on your face for 10 minutes.

You could also leave it on overnight. Follow the same drill 3-4 times a day. However, try not to go overboard; this can cause dryness, making your skin produce oily sebum to counter it. This completely defeats the purpose.

A moisturiser can be used after every rinse to limit the sebum production.

Dairy Products and Liquid Gold

Dairy products and honey have been a part of nutritional diets for millennia. The milk-and-yoghurt combination, for instance, offers plenty of health benefits such as stronger bones and improved digestion. Honey has its benefits; it’s rich in antioxidants, and is known to help with minor scratches and even insomnia.

It’s when these two are combined that they develop the ability to combat acne.

Mix a tablespoon of honey with 1 tablespoon of milk. You can use yogurt instead of milk. As with the egg whites, apply 4-5 layers of this mixture and let it stay for 20 minutes. After this, rinse, pat dry, and moisturise.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is an extract that is primarily used for skin treatment. One of the skin problems it addresses is acne. Though it is an oil, it is nothing like the sebum excreted by your skin. This is actually a solvent that reaches into the deepest pores on your skin and flushes out all the dirt and grime. It also removes any dead skin cells.

You can put its deep-cleansing properties to use by diluting one part of it in 9 parts of water. If you have sensitive skin, you can use aloe vera gel instead of water. Dab your skin with this mixture before washing it off.

Avocado

Avocado contains 20 essential nutrients, including fibre, potassium, vitamins E and B, and folic acid. Despite its nutritional content that far exceeds other fruits and vegetables, people doubt its ability to treat acne because of its fat content. While it is true that avocado has a high fat content, there isn’t any evidence that it encourages acne.

Avocado contains 20 essential nutrients, including fibre, potassium, vitamins E and B, and folic acid. Despite its nutritional content that far exceeds other fruits and vegetables, people doubt its ability to treat acne because of its fat content. While it is true that avocado has a high fat content, there isn't any evidence that it encourages acne.

While these acne remedies are all natural and effective, you should only explore them after consulting a dermatologist. Chemical or natural, you never know how your skin might react to one element or the other.

