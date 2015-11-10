10 Reasons To Quit Your Job And Start A Business

There might be a million reasons you’ve heard about why you shouldn’t start a business and stick to your day job. There’s insecurity and there are more chances to fail. In fact, the moment you announce that you plan to start a business, there are more people sure of your failure than those who are sure you will succeed.

‘Business is a man’s field’ or ‘It’s not a safe world out there’ – you get to hear such heartwarming, caring statements. A day job is more secure, at least your salary at the end of the month will be guaranteed. There is no security in business and very few people succeed in business.

Well, booyah! And, wrong! For every failure in business, there are double the numbers of successes. One can fail in any field of life, even in an office job. And until one starts taking risks, how will one know what they are capable of?

While a few of the things people say to dissuade you from starting your own business are pretty valid, there are as many reasons why you should. And quite frankly, if you are hardworking and sincere, there is no reason why you cannot succeed in business too!

If you are at the stage where you want to work for yourself, here are 10 valid reasons why you should quit your job and start a business now.

Flexible timings

You can work when it is convenient for you. Of course, you will need to work, and most likely more than you do in that miserable day job you had, but hard work never scared you, did it?

The icing on the cake is that you can fit your work as well as your other commitments in a single day. PTA? Sure you can go! Piano recital? Of course, you’ll be there in the front row!

How many times have you had to follow instructions from a boss who really didn’t know what they are talking about? Millions of times. Forget that nightmare of a boss and call your own shots. Right or wrong, you’ll be responsible for the decisions you take.

Your passion gets wings

Always dreamt to be known for your work, rather than the company that hires you? Well, that won’t happen by sitting in a cubicle. With a business you can put yourself on a goal to becoming an achiever and soon be a brand name yourself!

Financial independence

Yes, that’s what you will have, once you start a business. Thing is that, you can spend all your life being everything else but who you want to be. But if you want to financially independent, an entrepreneur is what you should be.

Money might not buy happiness, but it does really make life more comfortable. You earn and it goes to your account, you withdraw and spend it as you wish. Don’t forget to save though.

By being independent and a business woman, you not only create a job for yourself but you would be creating jobs for many others. Personally, that is the biggest job satisfaction one can get. From being a non-earner to being able to help others earn their living – tell me this isn’t a very big deal.

Mentoring

While setting up your business, you get to meet people who are experienced in the same field. While you get to mentor under them, over the years, when you become an expert yourself, you get to mentor new aspirants, and pay it forward.

Learning new things

With a business to establish and then run, you meet new people almost every day. You go to new places and experience new things. And this exposure is real time, not a virtual one. Is that cool, or is that cool!

You learn to fight, to not give up, to create reasons to be happy and to stay chin up when not. You learn new things and teach yourself a thing or two. Owning a business is no piece of cake and you learn it the rough way, but you learn it well and through experience.

Build your own brand

You work towards a single goal and the goal is turning your passion into business. Doing so, you also create and build your own brand recognition for yourself and your business.

Inspire others

Just as today you are dreaming of having your own business, a decade later, another young girl would be wishing the same. She might not be as bold as you were, but she can surely take the leap using you as a role model. Sounds good, right?

Pride and Security

Owning your own business and running it successfully is no mean feat. In fact, it is a matter of pride and will only make your work harder. The long hours will not bug you (as much as having a job) because you know what you are out to achieve and how to obtain it.

While setting up a business means no fixed salaries, at least in the initial months, and no insurance, it also means you don’t need to worry about appraisals, office politics, favoritism, and lay-offs. Your business, your responsibilities. Your hard work just cannot go unnoticed.

Recognition

The thing about starting a business is that as and when you develop it and make it grow, you are also increasing your own recognition. Your name soon becomes synonymous with your product, and more people than you’d ever imagined start hearing about you.

Do it your way

You might have worked under someone for a decade or so but how many times did you get the liberty to call the shots? You’ve had to take orders from the boss who most likely, knows much less than you do about the product, but has the power to get his strategy, however impractical, incorporated. While your foolproof strategies, gather dust, year after year.

By starting your own business, you not only have the authority to decide how to do things yourself but can refer to ten options and select what seems the best for you. If it is the right way, you win. And if you not, you don’t have to worry about the criticism of others. So run the business as you wish to and bring all your ideas to the table.

© Naaree.com

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments