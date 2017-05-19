Recipe Time: Gluten-Free Nutella Cookies

Making Nutella Cookies is super simple and this recipe is open to all types of additions and modifications. These are very basic Nutella Cookies with only 4 basic ingredients and took only 20 minutes to make and finish!

I thought of this recipe while I was on my way to the office and saw Nutella while buying my groceries on BigBasket.

I immediately ordered Nutella and other ingredients (because my kitchen is always empty – reason being I am always hungry and eat everything available when hunger strikes). The next day I was in my kitchen, early in the morning making these cookies.

All you need is a new jar of Nutella that you can buy or order online or borrow or steal!

Prep: 5 min

Cook: 10 min

Total: 15 min

Ingredients:

Half cup almond flour

1 egg

200 grams Nutella

Chocolate chips (Optional)

1/2 tsp Baking Powder

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees C.

2. Combine flour, egg, baking powder and Nutella in a bowl. Add Chocolate chips in the mixture.

3. Stir with a spatula making sure mixture is properly combined together.

4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and start making small balls of the mixture.

5. Keep the cookie balls 3 inches apart.

6. Keep the baking tray in a pre-heated oven and bake it for 10-12 minutes.

7. Let the cookies cool completely (or you keep it warm), and serve!

Note:

1. While forming round balls of the mixture, make sure the mixture is soft, you can add or reduce the amount of Nutella.

2. Since this is a gluten free recipe I am using Almond flour, but you can replace it by all-purpose flour or wheat flour as well. I haven’t tried it with wheat flour though but don’t find any reason why it shouldn’t work.

3. You can also try and mix different types of flour if you are not willing to make it gluten free.

I made these cookies using almond flour but you can try all-purpose flour (maida) also. For making eggless cookies you can use Greek yogurt instead of eggs, rest remains same.

This recipe is very simple and basic hence open for all types of alterations. I ordered all the ingredients using Bigbasket coupons from Couponwaale to save my time and money.

Ingredients like almond flour and Greek yogurt are easily available online. To make it healthier, you can try adding multigrain atta or oats, but remember the proportion of other ingredients will change based on the alterations.

Note: Store these cookies in an airtight container (I did not do that because I finished both the batches I made. Yes, I ate them all).

I used these cookies to make Ice cream sandwiches as well by placing ice-cream in between two cookies, which was a big hit at my birthday party.

I hope you all will like it and find it easy. Share your experiments with me!

