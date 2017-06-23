How to Use Social Media for Your Job Search

Were you ever asked to attach a link to your social media profiles on your resume? If not, this doesn’t mean that the interviewer didn’t look you up on Facebook or Twitter when they received your resume.

Sure, this might sound a bit intimidating, especially if you consider your social media profile personal, but these days it’s more likely than not that recruiters scan your social media profile before calling you in for an interview.

Why is this so? Because the interviewers believe that your social media profile is able to tell them more about you than both your cover letter and the CV. And it actually can.

For example, if you claim to be serious and collected, but your Facebook account is filled with inappropriate jokes and photos of you drinking, this will very likely affect their impression of you, and not in a good way.

The same happens if you badmouth your previous employers on social media or do other things that could compromise the image you’re trying to project.

While you might feel a bit uneasy about this, this is important to know. Making your social media profile a tool as powerful as your resume and cover letter could greatly aid you in your job search.

So how can you use social media to aid your job search?

Tailor your profile.

Just like a nasty social media profile could affect the interviewers’ decision to hire you, a good one could benefit you a lot.

Work hard to make yourself presentable: delete all the things that could compromise you, and instead focus on adding some information about yourself, your hobbies, interests, and skills.

Of course, pay special attention to your LinkedIn profile. Don’t settle for adding the recent job history only, even if you consider it the most important.

Instead, fill in all the information pertaining to your job and educational history over the past 15 to 20 years (and do this in as much detail as possible).

Network.

Let’s assume you want to contact someone or impress a specific person. Years ago it would be so hard to do: even contacting this person (especially if they are very important) could take a lot of time and yield few results.

However, now, when most important people have their own social media profiles, it has become much easier. For example, you can now easily contact even the CEO of a company on Twitter, simply replying to their Tweet or mentioning them in yours.

Of course, if you want them to notice you, your tweet needs to be well-crafted and showcase exactly why they should hire you. For some inspiring examples, check out these 140-character resumes designed to wow potential employers on Twitter.

Remember, though, that’s not the only way you can benefit from social media. Social networks also allow you to establish contacts with other important people, who can teach you something, assist you with something, and even help you land a dream job someday.

Join groups on Facebook and LinkedIn, participate in group discussions on LinkedIn and Twitter, create and publish your own blog related to your niche – and you’ll be able to make new important business connections and get noticed.

Use a blog to land a job.

This might seem like an option for only bloggers, but actually, it’s not.

When you create a blog related to a certain niche and fill it with unique and valuable information, you can become a niche expert (of course, if you do this right and invest some time in communication and promotion).

This way you’ll already look impressive and professional enough to the recruiters. If you don’t know anything about blogging, subscribe to this free email course on how to create, publish and promote your own business blog.

You might be surprised by how many recruiters actually pay attention to expert bloggers. Even mentioning a company’s name in one of your posts could benefit you when applying for a certain position there.

Moreover, the best way to make an impression on a company you would like to work at is to communicate with them (on their blog, for example).

You can comment on some articles or posts, voicing your opinion. Just make sure that you have a back link to your blog posted in your signature so it’s easy for them to find it.

Use social media to check out job offers.

Many of us have companies we dream of working in. However, they aren’t always looking for new employees at the point when you receive an opportunity to change your job.

There are many advantages to using social media for your job search. One of the easiest ways to find out about new positions open in the company is to monitor their social media posts and subscribe to their newsletter, if they have one.

Sure, most companies update such information on their websites too, but you’ll probably notice it much quicker when they post about in on Facebook on Twitter.

Learn about the company’s culture.

Sure, social media allows recruiters to find out more about you – but at the same time, they allow you to do the same thing – learn about the company you want to work for.

Of course, the best way to do so is not to look over their official pages on LinkedIn and Twitter quickly, but to monitor them for a while, paying attention to details of their corporate culture and work style.

Sometimes people are so focused on the job’s benefits that they forget that corporate culture matters a lot too. You can be a consummate professional and still find the company’s culture unsuitable, so it’s better to study this as early as possible.

Moreover, following a certain company on social media will allow you to learn more about their values and working style. Without a doubt, demonstrating such knowledge to the interviewer could benefit you a lot during your interview, even helping to land the job.

Use LinkedIn to conduct job searches.

Technically, any social media can be used for job searches. LinkedIn, however, is specifically tailored to that task, allowing you to highlight your skills, get recommendations from your colleagues, and even look for a job secretly, without having to post your resume on job sites.

The only thing you need to know is how to fill in your profile properly, highlighting all your virtues and professional experience – and then you can start networking or looking for a job.

You could also consider upgrading to a Premium Career LinkedIn profile for a few months. According to LinkedIn, candidates with Premium Career get hired an average of 2X as fast. It also lets you move to the top of recruiters’ applicant lists and provides other benefits that can give you an edge in your job search.

As you can see, just like a resume writing service can help you create a stunning resume, there are many benefits of using social media for job search.

Social media can help you make your job search even more effective and land you your dream job more easily. So don’t miss out on the opportunity and give your social media profiles a makeover right now.

Author Bio:

Charles is a career mentor, motivational speaker & human resources consultant with over 10 years of experience in HR sector. Charles is a lead expert at Professional Resume Solutions. Apart from career mentoring, he loves photography and football. Find him on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook & Google+.





