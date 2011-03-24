Top 5 Successful Women Entrepreneurs In India

Women in India have come a long way from being just ‘homemakers’. The world now sees them with a different eye and a new respect. Women entrepreneurship in India has come a long way from women working only part time.
Successful women entrepreneurs in India have made their presence felt in every field be it the world of politics, music, fashion, movies and entertainment or business. Hindu scriptures defines women as the embodiment of ‘Shakti’ and she lives up to image every time, whether it is problem solving at home or running a successful business.
Here we have listed 5 of the most successful women entrepreneurs in India who continue to inspire us with their versatile abilities, persuasiveness, problem solving abilities, willingness to take chances and risks and the ability to motivate people around them.
Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Also known as the ‘Biotech Queen’ of India, Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is listed in the Forbes magazine as 50 most powerful women in International Business.
Starting with a capital of just Rs.10,000 with her garage as her office, she created her first product in the year 1978. Her company Biocon has since then touched new height in the field of biotechnology.
An active social activist she is a true role model for aspiring entrepreneurs in India.
Indira Nooyi
No list of successful women entrepreneurs in India is complete without the mention of Indira Nooyi, the CFO and president of PepsiCo.
Her ability to make quick decision and tenacity to follow up has enabled her to make PepsiCo one of the biggest brands in the market today.
Indira Nooyi is listed as the fourth most powerful women in the world by Forbes Magazine.
Ekta Kapoor
We all have a love hate relationship with the famous “saas-bahu” serials on the Television but we cannot at any level ignore them. This bubbly and extremely professional creative director of Balaji Television has won the hearts of millions of Indian women.
She is one of the most dynamic and successful women entrepreneurs in the Indian television industry. Also known as the ‘Queen of the Indian Television Industry’ she started her career in with the sit-com Hum Panch.
According to her the reason of her success is to be closely involved with all the aspects of the serial including picking up the artists herself.
Neelam Dhawan
When we are discussing the successful women entrepreneurs in India we cannot leave the leading name in the IT sector out of it.
Neelam Dhawan, Managing director of Microsoft India, has carved a special niche for herself in the IT industry. She looks after the company’s sales and marketing division of the country in India.
Shahnaz Hussain
She is a part of this list of one of the top women entrepreneurs in India because she started form nothing and has made her company, Shahnaz Hussain Herbals a $100 million enterprise.
She broke the traditional advertising myths and the popularity of her company is solely due to mouth-to-mouth publicity only. Shahnaz was awarded the Padma Shri by the Govt. of India in 2006.
© Naaree.com
Photo source shankbone & nannu
10 thoughts on “Top 5 Successful Women Entrepreneurs In India”
That’s a great list – I’ve interviewed three of them – Indra Nooyi, Shahnaz Hussain, Ekta Kapoor – and I must say women entrepreneurs can get great pointers on how to succeed from these very different women.
That’s awesome, Lavina. How lucky that you got to meet and interview them all 🙂
Always so inspiring to read about successful women entrepreneurs!Thx
Glad you liked the article, Ruchi.
Its nice to see that Women are getting worth their their calibre.
Yes it is, Jaya. Thanks for the feedback. 🙂
This five ladies r great in there feilds. great to know about them. proud of them and proud to bee women.
i have been thinking that why i have born as a women these days. I wanted be a successful person rather than a housewife. But i hope i have to fight a lot with my parents. These kind of women are inspiration to me.. I like 2 thank them..
Hi Shaki. I used to feel the way you do when I was a teenager. No longer. I’ve learned through my own experiences that its possible to be a good mother as well as an achiever. Just don’t try to be superwoman and get lots of help from others. You may have to make sacrifices sometimes, but if you are unhappy and unfulfilled, you can’t teach your kids to be happy and fulfilled either. For their sake, you must be the best you can be. Good luck with all your endeavours.
Nicely compiled list of successful women’s out there. This really makes me inspired for my journey in life. Most of the people I see there are down to earth as I have personally meet Indra Nooyi & Shahnaz Hussain at an event.