Why Unconventional Is The New Normal

Going beyond the fashion do’s and don’ts is what fashionistas do best! It takes courage, vision, and an innate flair to bypass style norms and add your own unique touch to an outfit.

Choose an offbeat path this fall and embrace all things quirky. Let go of your inhibitions and reject rigid fashion faux pas. Ladies, let’s dress up!

Suit Up With A Jumpsuit

Bid adieu to your boring formals and go to your 8 am meetings in a classy jumpsuit instead.

A sleek, solid jumpsuit spells sophistication. You can wear it with an elegant pair of stilettos and double-breasted blazer to complete the look. Power dress for the occasion.

On the flip side, jumpsuits are also perfect for casual outings. Printed jumpsuits are great go-to outfits for relaxed events like Sunday brunch and a coffee date. Slip on a pair of flip-flops and shades and you’re good to go!

You can also opt for a short playsuit for a lazy day at the beach. Try vibrant shades or eclectic prints and jazz them up with statement accessories.

A Shorts Story

Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean you have to put away your hot pants till the next summer.

Bring those shorts out and wear them on a movie date with your friends. Pair them with sheer tights, slouchy tees, and Oxfords, and you’re ready to go. You can also play around with different textures, patterns, and fabrics. Wear a crop top with a pair of denim shorts and throw on a printed jacket to add a funky touch.

You can also cash in on the color blocking trend and go in for tees and shorts in bright contrasting hues. Accessories with scarves or stoles in heavy prints to add some character to your outfit. Experiment with ripped, distressed, lace-up or patchwork details for an interesting effect.

Ethnic With A Twist

Add that dash of ‘desi’ to your ensemble by mixing and matching Indian and Western cuts and strike a pose in a perfect fusion outfit. Opt for dresses with western silhouettes and Indian prints. You can also wear trousers in the Jodhpuri style with asymmetrical blouse. Combine maxi skirts in Bandhini prints with crop tops or wear a Rajasthani pattern top with a bodycon skirt.

You can play around with your accessories by incorporating traditional jootis and chunky silver necklaces into your look. Style a sequined or a graphic print crop top with a traditional saree. You can also use the scarves with traditional prints to add some excitement to your regular tee and jeans.

Bags and clutches with traditional motifs will also help you achieve that Indo-western vibe.

Step Up Your Game

Wearing sneakers with formal outfits helps break the monotony of any look. For instance, when you lace up a pair of white sneakers and slip into a floral dress, you are combining an extremely feminine look with a sporty element. You can also pair bright graphic printed shoes with a monochrome outfit and liven up the whole outfit. Keep things interesting!

You can also wear knee-length and ankle-length boots with your dresses. Pairing a bright pair of sneakers or tan Oxfords with a printed jumpsuit will give your whole outfit an edge.

Metallic shoes are another trend you should take advantage of. Transition effortlessly from daywear to party wear with some glossy shoes. Experiment with slingbacks, peep-toes, pumps, gladiators, and other styles to add a gilded element to your outfit.

Be unconventional with your fashion choices this season to make a loud style statement.

