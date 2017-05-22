Wedding Planning Tips To Make Your Special Day Go Smoothly

A wedding is the most significant day in the life of many people. There is nothing to compare and replace it with. This special day leaves pleasant memories and serves as an important step in the history of a young family.

Of course, for invited guests, the wedding is also a fun event, but for a couple, this is the most exciting day in their life. In order to make everything in this day go off without a hitch, as you dreamed and planned, you need to start preparing for the wedding in advance.

The ideal option is to start your preparation about six months before the expected celebration date.

Think about a Wedding Location

Selecting a place for a wedding celebration is an important and responsible step because of the comfort of your guests as well as the cost of decorating directly depend on the place you choose.

When it comes to the wedding, in most cases, the imagination draws the restaurant hall because it is considered the most common venue for a wedding. But do not be trapped in stereotypes since there are much more great places for your celebration.

Alternatively, on that special day of your life, you can travel to any country and have a celebration there. For example, you can order a service of a wedding planner in Chennai and organize a traditional Indian wedding.

In fact, every wedding is a great event, and the place where it is held has a lot to with it. In order to get a fancy place for your wedding party, you need to keep in mind two things beforehand: the approximate number of guests and the budget for the whole celebration.

Make sure to rent something beforehand. Start thinking about it six or even nine months before the wedding. Otherwise, you may be unpleasantly surprised with no vacancy on that day.

You should visit the place to see if it fits you in terms of space, interior, and location. Do not trust only recommendations and overviews; it is better to see everything with your eyes and feel the atmosphere of the space.

As an alternative option, you can hire a wedding planner that will take responsibility of choosing the right wedding location, decorating the space, and planning the menu strictly according to your gastronomic preferences.

With the right wedding agency, there will be no need for you to think about the entertaining program for your guests and small stylistic details of the wedding ceremony – everything will be thought out to the last detail by real wedding pros.

Making up Your Outfit

The choice of a wedding dress is a responsible mission. Even if there is an image of an ideal wedding dress in your head, try to choose several variants of different silhouettes and select the one you feel comfortable in.

Many people think that with the current assortment and a large number of wedding salons, there will be no difficulties with a wedding gown. Indeed, the choice of dresses is huge, but due to such an endless assortment, it is even more difficult to take up the option.

Therefore, a help of experienced wedding stylists can be a heaven-sent opportunity, which you should consider. It is also necessary to think about proper jewelry and makeup and choose a makeup artist beforehand to fully think through your wedding image and look like a real princess on that special day in your life.

Serving Refreshments

Food plays an important role in every wedding, so your menu and serving time are worth considering. The festive table depends on your own tastes, trends of culinary fashion, the number of guests, and your budget. So before you go to a restaurant or cafe, take a pen and notebook, and note down your “business plan.”

When deciding on a wedding menu, you should think about your guests, apart from taking into account your gastronomic preferences only. Make everything according to their tastes as well. If there are children among the guests, it is worthwhile to discuss a separate menu for them.

However, do not try to please the tastes of each guest, instead, choose classic dishes – this is the most optimal option.

It is also necessary to consider that a traditional feast starts with snacks and ends with a wedding cake; all the dishes are to be served in three or four stages, without allowing the food to become worn or cool.

Furthermore, we strongly recommend you to look at the season of your wedding and try to follow it. In case you face difficulties with deciding on the wedding menu, there is a banquet manager in many restaurants; he knows the menu well and will be able to advise you and explain different nuances.

However, it is best to try all the dishes before signing the contract with the restaurant. It is worth doing so that you and your guests on the wedding day are satisfied with the menu and thereby secure yourself from unpleasant surprises.

Choosing Professionals for Your Wedding Day

After having made a list of guests, figuring out the budget, choosing the restaurant, you can think about other things.

At this point, the most important thing is to find good wedding professionals: a photographer and a ceremony master. Remember that good professionals are booked in advance; therefore, it is highly recommended to choose your wedding “experts” beforehand.

It is extremely important to have real professionals in your team since with these people you will spend most of the wedding day; they will have a direct impact on your mood and emotions of your guests. Therefore, you should be comfortable and nice with everyone in you “wedding team.”

The memory after the wedding is emotions, which are set primarily by people and not by the color of the wedding dress. Atmosphere and joy are created by people!

A beautiful finale of the wedding evening will be a transition for the newlyweds to a new stage of their life. Be creative, and this bright, beautiful moment will be remembered to you as an amazing start to a happy family life.

Many-Many Things

A wedding is a Meccano consisting of a large number of details, and each must take its place and be considered, whether it is guest list preparing, the invitation-sending plan, wedding hall decorating, deciding on a banquet menu, training for a wedding dance, hiring a team of wedding helpers, and many more.

The first thing that we highly recommend to start your wedding preparation with is to make your personal wedding plan, which will include all the elements and steps with the appropriate notes on the status and your comments.

With such a detailed agenda, you will not have a chance to miss any detail of your wedding ceremony. Of course, hiring a wedding planner will be a good option, but you can always make your special event memorable and bright without any help. Good luck!

