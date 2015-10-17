What To Expect At Your First Gynecologist Exam

Going to a gynecologist for the first time may make you feel nervous, or anxious. However, your first appointment can be a very important step for transitioning into adulthood, and knowing what to expect beforehand makes the process very easy and stress-free.

Here are some basic things you should know before seeing a gynecologist.

Doctors Specifically for Women’s Heaith

Gynecologists are specifically there to care for the female reproductive system, as well as women’s health in general. They are also trained in obstetrics- pregnancy and childbirth – but their overall focus is for your health and reproductive system.

You may have your first appointment with an OB/Gyn when you are around 13-15, but can also wait until you are sexually active, or have a specific problem you need treated.

At Your First Check-Up

At your first check-up, most of the appointment will be spent answering questions that your doctor has about your sexual health, family history, and etc. It’s important to be completely honest in your answers, so that the doctor can see to all of your health needs.

Before your appointment, make sure to choose a doctor that you think you’ll be comfortable with. Some women prefer a female doctor, but some are satisfied with either gender.

You can also look up the names of doctors to check their credentials and references. And if you don’t feel as comfortable at the end of your first appointment as you’d like to, it is perfectly acceptable to switch doctors for the next time.

Plan Your Visit Accordingly

When scheduling the appointment, make sure you pick a day that you won’t be on your period. Also, have lots of questions ready for the doctor.

Get as much information as you can out of your first visit, and don’t leave any of your questions unasked – the doctor is there to help you. Before you arrive at the appointment, it’s also important to know exactly what kind of examination you’re going to have.

The Main Four

There are around four main types of gynecologist exams –

A general physical check-up

A breast examination

A pap smear

A pelvic examination.

You may have one, or all of these exams on your first visit, and you may want to know before hand which ones will occur.

In a breast exam, the doctor will check your breasts for lumps or abnormalities, usually with their fingers. In a pap smear, cells from your cervix are scraped off by a special brush, and are then sent to the lab to check for any issues.

Finally, in a pelvic examination, you will be asked to lie on the table and place your feet in stirrups, while the doctor examines your vagina, cervix, womb, and ovaries. You will likely only have this exam if you are sexually active, or are experiencing symptoms of any related medical problems.

Routine or Annual Check-Ups

After your first appointment, it’s important to have routine check-ups to insure you are in your best sexual and reproductive health. Most gynecologists recommend annual check-ups, and these usually involve typical exams, as well as counseling and advice.

A gynecologist doctor is there to help you be as happy and healthy as you can be, so don’t be nervous about your first appointment. This is a crucial important step in the direction of sexual and reproductive health.

Leslie Perez enjoys writing about beauty and health. She is dedicated to living a life that is full of happiness that comes from living healthfully. Aside from writing about makeup routines and healthful eating- she enjoys writing about exercise, especially for pregnant woman.

