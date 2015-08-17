Write For Us

Write for Naaree.com and get featured on a high-traffic online magazine for Indian women.

Naaree.com accepts guest posts on the following topics:

Women’s issues

Women’s interests

Women leaders

Women achievers

Women entrepreneurs

Women’s safety

Self-Improvement

Careers for women

Self-employment

Work at home

Food and recipes

Fashion for women at work

Social issues concerning women

Relationship tips

Please stick to these guidelines if you want to be published.

Your articles must be between 1200-1500 words , original and unique, not published anywhere else. You must agree not to publish the article anywhere else for a month after it is published on Naaree.com. If you provide images or photographs, they must be your own photos or screenshots or stock images that you have purchased and have permission to use. You may add up to two links to your own blog or website in the author bio at the end of the post. All quotes or factual statements must be supported by inline links to references or authoritative sites. Send all guest posts to us as a Word doc attachment. Images must be attached separately in the same email. Please edit your articles for language, spelling and grammar. We reserve the right to reject any article that does not meet our standard.

Send at least 5 blog topics for consideration to “priyaflorence (at) gmail.com”