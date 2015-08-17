Write for Naaree.com and get featured on a high-traffic online magazine for Indian women.
Naaree.com accepts guest posts on the following topics:
- Women’s issues
- Women’s interests
- Women leaders
- Women achievers
- Women entrepreneurs
- Women’s safety
- Self-Improvement
- Careers for women
- Self-employment
- Work at home
- Food and recipes
- Fashion for women at work
- Social issues concerning women
- Relationship tips
Please stick to these guidelines if you want to be published.
- Your articles must be between 1200-1500 words, original and unique, not published anywhere else.
- You must agree not to publish the article anywhere else for a month after it is published on Naaree.com.
- If you provide images or photographs, they must be your own photos or screenshots or stock images that you have purchased and have permission to use.
- You may add up to two links to your own blog or website in the author bio at the end of the post.
- All quotes or factual statements must be supported by inline links to references or authoritative sites.
- Send all guest posts to us as a Word doc attachment. Images must be attached separately in the same email.
- Please edit your articles for language, spelling and grammar. We reserve the right to reject any article that does not meet our standard.
Send at least 5 blog topics for consideration to “priyaflorence (at) gmail.com”
18 thoughts on “Write For Us”
Need help for business
Hi Poonam, What sort of help do you require?
Is it necessary to add the links in between the write ups.kindly let me know.
Thanks
Can you please rephrase that, Ruchika? I do not understand what you mean.
How can we post on this site. We post directly or we need to contact you ?
Please read the instructions above and send in your contributions to the email listed.
Hi,
We will be sending you few articles shortly on topics around Lifestyle and Ethnic Fashion.
Hoping for a long term partnership
Please read the guidelines above before you submit any articles.
i have a fashion site. do you accept the guest posting related to women’s fashion???
Yes, as long as the articles follow the guidelines above and you provide photos that you own.
Hey,
Would I be paid for any article?
No, this is for guest posts only. We have our own writers.
Hi,
I am kaumudi I like to do work from home in my spear time. can you help me. my email id is kaumudipalande@yahoo.com
thanks
Hi Kaumudi,
We have many articles on working from home on our site. I suggest you start by reading them first.
I want to start a beauty salon.What is a better ROI PLAN_FRANCHISE OR START UP?
Shivani, they both have their virtues. The franchise may have some requirements that you need to meet first. May be easier to startup on your own and then opt for a franchise.
Hello All,
My mother is 50 years old.
we owned a shop of hand bags, and now we have dissolved the business due to few personal reasons. Now my mother is at home and she wants to earn money while at home.
and support daily expenses.
Is there anything she can do?
she knows how to operate a smart phone.
we live in Bangalore.
WE ARE NOT READY TO INVEST!!!!
Hi Lakshmi,
Please subscribe to our mailing list. Will be announcing some work-from-home options soon.