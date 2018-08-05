6 Business Ideas For Moms Based On Your Motherhood Experience

The influence of motherhood on a woman’s identity and psyche has been studied for years, as proves the analysis posted in Identity. One thing that researchers can agree on is that this experience definitely has a profound effect on the mother, though the results of such influence differ greatly.

For a modern woman, motherhood is often associated with career delays or even a complete withdrawal from work. Psychology Today explores this issue and the discussion of how to help women fulfil their professional ambitions while thoroughly enjoying motherhood is still ongoing.

One path you can choose is to use the knowledge you gained during your motherhood experience to establish a business. You can even establish several and run all of them online.

This will be a great option for stay-at-home moms and every woman who wants to get some additional income while also dedicating time to her children and career.

Want to use the knowledge you gained during your motherhood experience to start a business? Here are 6 ideas for stay-at-home moms with entrepreneurial aspirations.

6 ideas for starting a business based on your experience of motherhood

1. Start a blog

The best way to share your motherhood experience and help other women who are yet to go through it is to start a blog. In fact, you might even create several if there are many things you want to share.

This will be a better option if your main focus is business. In this case, instead of a personal blog, you can make one dedicated to baby food recipes and nutrition, another one focused on the health of both the mother and the baby, and another one with tips for baby development and play.

The ideas are endless, but choose topics that you have more interest in as this will make the ‘job’ more enjoyable. You can fill the blogs with content by inviting guest posts.

But remember that if you choose this route, you’ll need to find a hosting service suited for running multiple blogs. You’ll also need to use website management software that can support several websites. This will maximize your efficiency.

2. Teach motherhood classes

If you learned a lot both during preparation and while going through your motherhood experience, your advice can help many women.

Use this valuable knowledge for business by becoming an online educator. You can ruin classes through live video streaming or create online courses and upload them on specialized platforms, like Coursera.

You can also run webinars or even offer ‘consultations’. Don’t forget about mixing all these methods for achieving the maximum result. And be sure to add a blog as well. This will help with your online marketing.

3. Start a babysitting service

Becoming a babysitter will not only provide you with a good income but also provide your own children with playmates. Parents will definitely be more confident in trusting you with their kids when you already have a child of your own.

Be sure to start slow to see how your child integrates with newcomers to your house. Eventually, you’ll be able to increase the babysitting hours. You might even progress to opening a daycare of your own. However, you’ll need many permits for doing this, so research the matter first.

4. Open a store online

You can either launch an eCommerce website to open an independent online shop or create an account on platforms like Craigslist, eBay, or Etsy. You can also do both, so consider the pros and cons of every option.

The choice will mostly depend on what you choose to sell. If you want to put used baby things for sale, Craigslist and eBay are best. If you picked up a hobby and spend the hours while the baby is sleeping by crafting various items, you can sell them through Etsy, social media, and your own shop.

You can also start with direct sales of clothing, toys, baby products, etc. This business requires an eCommerce website and a good social media marketing campaign.

5. Write a book (or several)

What better way to share your experience than writing a book about it?

People seem to do more of it these days as you can find books written from personal experiences of about anything, from adopting a stray cat (by James Bowen) to escaping from a merciless totalitarian government (by Blaine Harden).

As a mother, you can write books about your health changes during and after pregnancy. Note that both the physical and psychological journey to motherhood will find its reader. You can also write a book of tips for future mothers that covers any important discoveries you can share.

This might include time management guide for mothers of newborns, baby diet guide with recipes, etc. Note that you don’t have to make the books baby-centred. You can also write a guide on how to care for yourself, restore your health, lose weight, and many other topics.

You can also go a completely different creative route and instead of books on parenting or self-help guides for mothers, focus on creating children’s stories and educations books for kids.

Let your imagination loose and if you have a desire to write, completing a quick online course and starting will be easy. You can combine this business with blogging and give your future chapters a ‘test run’ by posting them on your website.

6. Start a home tutoring service

It’s not only educating parents that can factor into your business ideas based on motherhood experiences. Working with your own child has no doubt taught you a lot about how to teach children.

You can use this by becoming a tutor for toddlers or younger kids. Depending on your own skills, you might be teaching foreign languages, grammar, math, or subjects like coding or biology.

You also shouldn’t discount tutoring in manners, dancing, or teaching kids how to play musical instruments. Even things like recognizing local plants and basic hiking skills need to be taught.

This kind of teaching will go well with a daycare/babysitting business. However, be aware of the legal requirements for tutors in your state. You can find prospective students through parenting forums and social media.

However, it’s the word of mouth that will become your main source of business, so be sure to push your networking skills to the max when spreading the word about your tutoring service.

We hope you found this list of business ideas useful and that they will get you started on your goal of starting a business of your own.

