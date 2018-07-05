Why Hair Loss Occurs In Women and What to Do When It Happens

Why is hair so important to humans, more so women? Is it just for display or it carries deeper meaning?

These questions will probably remind you of Samson, whose hair was a symbol of strength, Medusa’s hair of snakes which would turn one into stone, or even Rapunzel whose hair made it possible for the prince to climb the tower.

We can all agree that hair is much more than display. It doesn’t have to give you the strength to lift a tonne of luggage, but it does play a significant role in your identity.

Historically, hair has been a symbol of women’s femininity since the era of civil wars where women shaved their heads to disguise men in the battlefield. Till date, hair maintains the symbol of femininity. Also, it expresses freedom, beauty, and liberation.

In the modern day, hair and beauty have significantly contributed to the economy as it is a multi-billion dollar industry.

Studies show that an average woman will spend $50,000 through her life on her hair and almost two hours in a week committing care to her hair, not forgetting the investment on hair maintenance products and apparatus such as hair dryers, clippers and bikini trimmers.

That explains why hair loss in women can be so frustrating and disappointing, and that is why you will need all the knowledge you can get on why you are experiencing hair loss and how to take the edge off.

Hair loss is perfectly reasonable, there shouldn’t be a cause for alarm if you have about 100 strands left on your comb after doing your hair in the morning.

Your body generates new cells, and the old ones need to be replaced. However, you should get a little worried if your ponytail is getting thinner by day or more of your scalp is revealing.

It is also important to note that there are different types of hair loss: some like androgenetic genetic alopecia are permanent, whereas telogen effluvium is temporary and common, it is caused by hormonal and health alterations.

The following are the most likely causes of slow hair loss in women

Protein deficiency

Protein is responsible for the generation of new cells in our bodies. Hair consists of layers of dead keratin cells, which are protein in nature. It means you should have enough proteins in your body to replace lost cells, which in this case is hair.

Medications

Certain medications may be responsible for your hair loss. If you notice that you have been losing a lot of hair soon after you started taking new meds, it is advisable that you consult your doctor. Antidepressants, HIV and blood pressure medications are mostly flagrant for this.

Emotional and physical stress

Emotional stress can be caused by a couple of events that take place in your life. It might be the loss of a significant person, job change, a big move or a divorce.

On the other hand, physical stress can be caused by drastic weight loss, surgery, trauma or being hospitalized. The growth of hair takes place at different rates, while some hair is growing, others might have made a halt or are being shed off.

When you are going through a stressful phase, the body allocates a lot of resources to recuperation from the event; this means that resources that would have otherwise been directed to the hair growth cycle are no longer adequate.

Change in birth control

Did you know that starting, discontinuing or even changing your birth control pills can cause hair loss? Contraceptives mostly work in a way that they alter the hormones, well the same contraceptive may lead to hormone-induced shedding.

Frequent hair heat-styling

Hair loss does not necessarily take place at the root. It also breaks at the shaft. What causes it?

Thermal damage can be held responsible. Overusing hot tools to style your hair makes it weak, excessive bleaching or use of hair dyes have the same effects.

When you become a regular of the two, a condition known as trichorrhexis nodosa develops, causing the hair to break at the weak points of the shaft.

Routine altering of your hair

Ladies are fond of, if not addicted to, processing their hair. They are very willing to spend lump sum amounts of money for perming, straightening and relaxing procedures: which is very understandable.

Every woman is evasive of bad hair days. However, it is essential to know that this could lead to permanent hair loss.

Frequent use of harsh chemicals, which is mostly the case with the procedures, will only damage your scalp and hair follicle until it gets to a point where your follicles won’t grow back.

What to do when you have hair loss

Change your diet

You may have to consider revising your diet. Invest in foods with vitamins and minerals to help rejuvenate the thinning strands.

Also, do not forget to include protein in your diet. Remember that it is okay to consult a dietician if you need help with allocation of nutrients in your food.

Avoid excess heat

Get rid of hair styling tools that use excess heat. Too much heat causes thermal damage to your hair.

You do not have to use the driers; you can always let your hair dry naturally, additionally use tools that have regulators to help you expose your hair to minimum heat.

Quit over-processing your hair

Avoid chemical processing. In as much as dying your hair and having it straightened all the time may sound tempting, learn to let your hair stay natural especially if you are experiencing loss and thinning.

Invest in natural hair oils

Essential oils have become accessible; you can easily purchase them online or at your favourite store. Take advantage of its soothing, regenerative and balancing effects by applying some during scalp massaging.

Give the above tips a try, and you will get satisfactory results. Love your hair, and it will love you back!

