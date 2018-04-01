How Mobile Apps Can Help You Run A Business With 100% Remote Customers

As the world becomes more mobile, more mobile solutions are beginning to develop which are conducive to smaller businesses.

Running an online business can be complicated and simple at the same time. Your primary focus is going to be on developing a platform that is reliable, secure, and profitable.

There are a number of ways to do this, one of the best being the design of an application or app.

Developing The Right Digital Infrastructure

Mobile devices, and their associated apps, have become a prime mover and shaker on the internet today. Cloud computing has a great number of solutions, in this regard – just consider these five cloud apps. Not only can you employ cloud applications to buff up your business, you can also design them.

When your remote clientele interacts with your online app, they may be able to purchase products or services wherever they happen to be, with a minimum of hassle. But where you’ve got to be careful is in terms of utility. If you’ve designed an app that isn’t strong enough to handle the right load, you could severely decrease your clientele.

If you’ve designed an app that isn’t strong enough to handle the right load, you could severely decrease your clientele. If you are interested in load testing, you can find more here.

Managing your business

Also, beyond big-ticket apps, you’re sure to find some smaller solutions that can help you more cogently manage specific aspects of operations.

For example, if you can eliminate an internal infrastructural position, you’ll ultimately save money, which increases your profitability going forward. There are many free online applications that can help you process remote clientele as well as remote employees.

Check out this free time card calculator: “Simply enter your employee hours into the calculator and the total hours for payroll are automatically calculated.” Such a time-keeping solution could save you the cost of an accountant.

The Breakdown

Say, for example, you run an entertainment company that consists of you and three others—like a band. You could go online to a bespoke manufacturer that will make and ship merchandise related to your band based on demand.

So if a client wants a t-shirt with your band’s logo and tour dates, you can design one online, put a link up across your varying social media outlets, and see money come pouring in, as the third-party site sends manufacture orders to a plant which then ships them to clients.

For 50% to 75% of the cost of an item, you can generally get things manufactured in this way. Your profit will, of course, depend on what kind of demand you’ve managed to generate.

If the site you use charges Rs 100 to print and send a t-shirt, and you sell them for Rs 150, then you only make Rs 50 per t-shirt. But if you sell them for Rs 200, then you make Rs 100. And if you sell them for Rs 400, you make Rs 300.

But unless you’ve got a very popular entertainment brand, selling a T-shirt at such a high markup will be difficult. That said, you’ll be able to get away with it if your bearing is proper in the digital sense. Your marketing must be strong, and you must have a large consumer base.

One of the chief advantages of running a business which only deals with remote customers is that you can organically scale-out in a very cost-effective way, and startup costs are restricted as well as reasonable.

So what plans do you have to grow your business? And will you use mobile apps to do it?

