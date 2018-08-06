6 Steps To Start A Virtual Assistant Business From Home

There are more online businesses than ever and the number keeps growing. The beauty of ecommerce is that you do not have to maintain a physical office.

But online business owners still have to take care of administrative tasks like picking calls, scheduling appointments, filing the inventory and so on. This is where a virtual assistant comes in.

A virtual assistant (or VA) handles routine stuff for small business owners who may not have the time or skills to handle these tasks.

If you’re not sure how viable a VA career is or whether it’s right for you, read these Virtual Assistant success stories to inspire you. Here’s a checklist to becoming a virtual assistant to get you started.

Get your equipment ready

You will need a computer with a high-speed internet connection. You need good quality headphones with an attached mike for video conferencing. You’ll most likely have to get on calls with clients to discuss their business, so you need to have all this equipment in place and working.

Many laptops come embedded with a webcam, but you can buy a separate webcam for higher quality images. It’s a good idea to invest in quality equipment so you can ensure it doesn’t fail when you need it most.

Setup a working space

You can allocate space in the living room, but if the distractions are too much, you can clear one bedroom or extra room to use as your office.

Get a good computer desk and an ergonomic chair with back support. You will need it as you will be sitting for a good amount of time at your desk.

Remember to get up and walk around every 20 minutes or so to prevent health issues that result from too much sitting.

Register on freelance sites

Freelance sites are the best places to start your search for clients who want to outsource virtual assistant jobs. Some of the older and trusted freelance sites include Fiverr, Guru and Upwork.

The most important thing you need to do is create an attractive profile. List your skills carefully. Include referral links and contacts, so your profile appears more professional.

You might want to list niche skills which do not have high competition, for example, Oracle database maintenance, or Pinterest marketing. Browse the most-requested skills and see if you fit the profile.

This Virtual Assistant Guide will walk you step-by-step through the entire process. As a result, you’ll set a strong business foundation, select your niche(s) and even find and pitch prospective clients.

If you’re not sure you’re unsure what services you can offer that people actually need and will pay for, download this list of 150+ VA Services. It will bring some new ideas to mind and provide you with the inspiration you need to level-up your VA services.

Determine your pricing

When you’re starting out, competition will be stiff and you may have to quote a lower amount to attract customers. But setting your price too low comes across as suspect.

Take a look at what the others are charging and instead of offering a lower price, offer additional services or perks so that your bid comes across as more competitive without seeming less competent.

If you want to eliminate the guesswork involved in launching (and growing) your successful virtual assistant business, check out this Virtual Assistant Guide.

Create a professional website

A website allows you to showcase and market your skills better. You can also start a blog to boost the search rankings of your website and capture reader emails so you can follow up with potential clients looking for VA services.

Make a video of yourself at work and post it. You can also upload it to YouTube for a wider audience. Enable a live chat option on your website, so as to communicate directly to interested clients.

Have a ‘Hire me’ page where you can make a pitch to potential clients. Provide testimonials from former clients to boost your credibility. Watch this Breaking Into VA Work Webinar to understand more about what it takes to break into this field.

Promote your virtual assistant business

The next step is to market and grow your virtual assistant business. Advertising can get clients faster. Start with Facebook advertising. It is easy to set up Facebook ads and they don’t cost the Earth.

The good thing about Facebook is that you can do very precise targeting by interests, careers, geographic location, and so on. Set up a campaign on Google as well to capture people doing a search for services such as yours.

Also update your LinkedIn profile, headline and summary to state clearly what you have to offer your clients and the field you specialize in.

This Virtual Assistant Guide helps new and aspiring virtual assistants start and grow a VA business from scratch. It will help you become a virtual assistant (VA) in 30 days or less, using skills you already have (or by learning a few new ones).

A virtual assistant business offers freedom and flexibility and is relatively easy and affordable to set up. Start a virtual assistant business in India from your home today and take advantage of this amazing opportunity.

