Gone are the days when men used to be sole breadwinners of the family. Women are more or less earning these days and in some cases, are even earning more than their male counterparts.

But, as this article notes, dating successful women can make some straight men feel insecure about their own accomplishments, according to Jenna Birch’s “The Love Gap.”

Even though some men say they want women who are smart, driven, ambitious and accomplished, when they actually date these women, they hesitate to start a relationship with them.

Birch deduced that some men may be made uneasy by a woman’s success, especially if they haven’t yet achieved that level of success in their own careers.

Dating a more successful woman can be a serious blow to some men’s egos and is a major factor behind broken or ruined relationships.

If your girlfriend is more successful than you professionally and it is making you feel low or is taking a toll on your personal life, then you’re in the right place.

In this article, we list 12 awesome tips to date a successful woman and not feel like less of a man .

Communication

Communication is the key to solving 90% of relationship problems. Talk to your girlfriend about your insecurities and its possible impact on your relationship.

Be honest with her about your feelings. Address your low self-esteem and insecurities. Figure out where the gap is. Instead of focusing on her success, focus on why you’re so focused on her success.

She is not your business partner. Her professional life should not be a blow to your ego.

See Her As A Person

A partner is there to stand by us through thick and thin. Instead of looking at her bank balance, concentrate on who she is as a person. If today she is earning more than you, so can you tomorrow.

Bringing too much of professional stuff into your relationship will ultimately ruin it. Pay more attention to your personal life as a couple. If it is the beginning of the relationship, try to get to know her as a person.

Find out what her interests are, what makes her jump with joy, what makes her sad. Little things like that matter the most in the long run.

Learn From Her

Instead of whining over the fact that she is more successful than you, try to understand what made her more successful.

Take it as a learning opportunity and improve yourself. Instead of being jealous of her, motivate yourself to level up. Instead of trying to bring her down to your level, try catching up with her.

Don’t Compete With Her

At the end of the day, remember the fact that you’re in a relationship with her and that it’s not a competition. Don’t let your pride and ego ruin your relationship or take a toll on your life as a couple.

The fact that she earns more than you, or is better looking than you, should not go to your head. If she is gifting you expensive stuff, that does not mean you have to reciprocate the gesture if you can’t afford it, just because you’re the man in the relationship.

It does not work like that. Such an approach can leave you messed up financially which will ultimately sour your relationship.

Be The Man

If you don’t want to feel like less of a man, then be the man . Instead of just sitting back and cursing your fate, take the lead.

Don’t be a crybaby or a burden to her. Plan the dates, hold the door open for her and continue to be the gentleman that you can be, for example by remembering the little things.

Does she like flowers and chocolate? Get her some. Does she prefer white vs red wine? Learn her preferences and pamper her.

Have Fun Together

Irrespective of her bank balance, she is still the woman who is dating you. She wants your love, time and attention as much as any woman would want.

You’re still an important part of her life. She may be the boss in the office but once she is home, she is all yours.

Watch movies and have fun together. You can even cook sometimes for her if you are good at it. Show her that you care.

Be Thoughtful

The biggest gift you can give to someone is your love, time, attention and affection, so gifting her an expensive Gucci or Prada product is not the right approach. After all, she can probably buy it herself.

Instead of digging a hole in your pocket for something she can afford, write her a poem or even a paragraph with your whole heart. Pouring all your feelings into a thoughtful note can really make her go weak in the knees.

Women are complex creatures, but love can ease the way. Celebrate your togetherness. That is the biggest occasion of all.

Style Yourself

According to Helena Rubinstein ‘There are no ugly women, only lazy ones’. The same goes for men too. Self-grooming is a sign of self-respect and attention you pay to yourself. How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you.

If you’re well-groomed it will dramatically change other people’s perception of you, including that of your partner. Successful people are usually well-groomed.

Instead of begging for her attention, catch her attention. A successful woman will never settle for less.

Have a Life of Your Own

An excess of anything is bad. Even too much water can kill a plant. It does not matter, how much you love her, don’t be always at her beck and call. Have a life of your own.

Have some ‘me’ time. Respect yourself and your career choices. Work hard on yourself. It will ultimately make her look up to you and respect you more.

Just because you earn less than her does not mean that your career is insignificant or that you and your life should revolve around her.

Giving each other personal time and space will nurture your relationship. Relationships with clingy partners seldom last long.

Take The Lead

Men have been taking the lead for ages. That’s how they are programmed. So, even if she’s earning more, take the lead and don’t hesitate to plan dates or trips.

Expecting her to make all the decisions just because she earns more, or is more successful than you, will kill the passion. Be the man with a plan. Offer her choices without being dictatorial or dominating.

Relationships are all about complementing each other. Dominating her or letting her dominate you can be fatal to the relationship.

Support Her Success

Having her back is good but sometimes you need to pat it too. Women (and men) love it when you compliment or praise them for their achievements.

It does not matter how much you adore her in your own mind. Unless you say it to her in so many words, it is meaningless. Be expressive and appreciate her. Listen to her when she has a bad day at work.

Let her vent, listen to her thoughtfully and suggest a solution only if she asks for one.

She should feel loved and appreciated, so don’t be the guy who feels threatened by her success, glory, and career.

Don’t let your insecurities blind you towards the immense satisfaction a successful and lasting relationship brings.

Plan For The Future

Discussing her future plans and aligning them with your own plans is as important as physical intimacy in the relationship.

Be supportive of her dreams and aspirations. Help her as much as you can. Her success does not come at your cost.

All these tips listed above will work only if you want them to work. Your state of mind, your approach towards your relationship, your love for your partner is what matters the most.

Always remember that you are dating her, not her bank balance or position. Don’t let her professional success intimidate you. Put your ego aside and work on your bond with her.

