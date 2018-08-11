Top Beauty Courses In India: Start Your Career As A Beauty Professional

Do you want to become a beauty professional? It’s definitely a glamorous career and there’s a massive market for beauty services. As a beauty professional, you can work at a beauty parlour, take on a beauty franchise with a bigger brand or start your own beauty salon if you want to work from home.

There are many opportunities in beauty services and beauty therapist courses in India are in high demand. People who have been in the industry for longer gradually pick up skills in different beauty services.

It is not feasible to study all these courses at once, but here are the top beauty course categories in India in which you can complete a specialization that can promptly open up opportunities for you.

Skincare courses – Skincare and aesthetics professionals are in high demand for people who have problem skin, acne or other skin issues.

Makeup artist courses – Everyone wants to make a positive first appearance which is why makeup artists are in high demand.

Hairstylist courses – Women in India are proud of their hair and like it to look good, making this an evergreen course.

Cosmetology courses – This sets the foundation for becoming a professional makeup artist

Nail beauty and nail art courses – In high demand during holidays and weddings when people have to look glam with henna and nail polish art.

Spa courses – Teaches massage and other physiotherapy techniques which are in high demand. Very good job prospects.

Because of high demand, competition is stiff as more people get into the beauty industry to get a piece of the pie. This means you have to get top-notch training to make a name for yourself in the market.

Here are the best institutes for beauty courses in India where you can join world-class beauty training courses that will give you a better chance of success in the massive beauty industry.

Top 5 Beauty Schools In India

This is one of the best beauty schools in India for hair stylists and make-up artists. The courses offered here include:

Aesthetics

Hair Dressing and Hair Styling Techniques

Makeup

Nails

Nutrition

Spa Therapies

Experts in the industry have compared the beauty training offered here as matching that in Europe and the US. The courses are in depth and take longer than in other schools, lasting 3 terms of 13 weeks each.

Some of the courses offered include:

Drama makeup

Hair styling

Beauty makeup

Mani-Pedi

Massage

According to the website, Shahnaz Husain is the pioneer of professional beauty training in India. She started her beauty training school nearly four decades ago, at a time when only apprenticeship training was available.

The Shahnaz Husain beauty training academy offers courses that equip the student with expertise in all aspects of beauty care. Their professional Diploma Courses, which comprises both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, keeps abreast with the international standards.

The Diploma Course also covers clinic and business management, as well as client handling. Students are given knowledge of sound salon management and the investments required to open one’s own salon, along with techniques of making the venture a profitable one. A minimum school leaving certificate is enough to start training in beauty.

Lakmé Lever operates India’s leading chain of beauty treatment & fashion – Lakmé Salon – that offers expert services in hairstyling, skin & beauty care, with a presence of over 260 salons across 60 plus cities.

Lakmé Academy powered by Aptech Limited – a global retail and corporate training solutions provider – is a partnership between two industry stalwarts with decades of experience in their respective fields.

Lakmé Academy offers courses in:

Cosmetology (Advanced)

Skin Care (Basic & Advanced)

Hair Care (Basic, Advanced & Short-Term courses)

Make-Up (Basic, Advanced & Short-Term courses)

Personal Grooming

This beauty institute has been associated with Bollywood celebs like Danny Boyle and Zoya Akhtar. It offers both short and long beauty courses including;

8 Week Pro Makeup Course

3 Week Fashion & Beauty Course

2 Hours Non-Pro Makeup Course

1 Week Intro Makeup Course

Online Beauty Courses In India

If you’re interested in doing an online beauty course in India, LYB Academy is a good choice. You can join a community of successful beauty artists and get unlimited access to world-class video-based online tutorials.

Dedicated community members get the chance to the work with hot models, be exposed to the international press, meet top designers and other successful beauty artists. Learn how to get influential people to recommend you and more.

Click to browse the course here.

How To Promote Your Beauty Business Online

Once you start a beauty business, you need to learn how to promote it or you won’t attract the right customers. The course below will help.

Beauty Business Expert, Cengiz, will show you step-by-step how to create a website that your clients and Google will love. You’ll learn:

To identify your target client and take a laser-sharp focus on her in everything you post on your website and social media

Understand how to brand your beauty business for success

Create an irresistible sales offer that will make your client want to hand you her money

Avoid the most common website mistakes

Which pages your website absolutely needs … and importantly, what you need to put on each page

Detailed website review of real beauty artists so you can see what works and does not work for your peers

How to easily test your website for speed, mobile responsiveness, and overall effectiveness.

Secret productivity tools that can save you thousands of dollars and give you an unfair advantage over your peers … and much more

Click to browse the course here.

There are plenty of opportunities in the Indian beauty industry for any professionally trained person. Pick a good course at a good school and you will open many doors.

