I’ve been working from home since 2001. It was not a choice for me. It was something I just had to do because as a new mom, I just wasn’t willing to leave my child at home with a maid I didn’t trust and go out to earn a living.

The internet had just come to India and I was learning to build and publish websites. As a writer and journalist, I knew that I had to find a way to make a living online. It took many months of hard work, working long hours, often with my baby asleep in my lap, but I made it work.

Today I’m an online publisher and have a social media agency that helps clients create more visibility and branding online. And 18 years later, I still work from home.

At Naaree.com, one of my most common queries is – how do I start working from home. Now from experience, I know that is not a question that can be answered in a single blog post, even a very long one.

Instead, I went looking for some of the best, most highly rated sources of information online. These are books that you can buy or download on Amazon.in and that you can get access to almost immediately and get started on your journey to becoming a WAHM (work-at-home-mom).

You’ll find a resource below that will work for you no matter what your age or whether you want a job or a home business idea. So, I give to you these 5 work-from-home resources to get you back to work at any age.

Many legitimate home-based jobs and projects can be found online, but trustworthy guidance is scarce. Worse, with a 56-to-1 scam ratio in work-at-home ads, the terrain is a minefield of fraud.

Nevertheless, customer service agents, researchers, test scorers, tutors, writers, and concierges are just a few of the many people regularly hired to work from home. In Work at Home Now, you’ll learn:

* The top insider tips on good and bad Google search terms.

* How to find the needles in the haystack on Craigslist, Indeed, Monster, CareerBuilder, and other big sites.

* Where the real jobs for mystery shoppers, transcriptionists, and similar part-time specialities can be found and more.

Click here to buy your copy

Many people already spend 12 hours a day getting to work, working, getting home from work. Here’s some good news: thanks to advances in technology, acceptance of outsourcing, the trend towards corporate flextime, and other factors, working from home is easier than ever.

With real-life stories, a step-by-step plan, resource guides, and lists of scams to avoid, this is the book that will help readers finally “make the leap” and show them that they don’t have to give up their family, creativity, or peace of mind to earn a decent salary.

Click here to buy your copy

A compiled list of the latest companies hiring home people to work at home right from their home office. These jobs are intended for anyone who has the desire to stay at home and earn money without having to commute to work.

The companies are legitimate and include but not limited to customer service, data entry, virtual assistants, chat agents, moderators, content writers, and so many other areas.

There is even a section on how you can make money on social media, some payment proofs, examples of work at home scams and how to avoid them and companies that pay at least $10 an hour to work from home.

Whether you are a stay at home mom or dad, student, teenager, retired, disabled or just prefer to use your computer to earn extra money, there is something in this book for you.

Click here to buy your copy

Here is a comprehensive guide to starting and running a home-based business in midlife and retirement.

The Best Home Businesses for People 50+ features seventy comprehensive profiles that show how to select, start, run, and build a home-based business suited to the needs, talents, and ideals of the over-fifty generation.

Profiles of successful business owners and a treasury of online and easy-to-access resources round out The Best Home Businesses for People 50+ to create an indispensable resource for this new generation of career-oriented seniors.

Click here to buy your copy

Amy Shankland’s book, How to Work at Home with Small Children, is an easy-to-read guide that helps new parents answer this question. It gives parents tips on how to prepare for a work at home career; ideas on what type of job to either create or look for that is suitable for working at home with little ones; how to plan a work day; and how to overcome problems.

Click here to buy your copy

Remember that building a new career or business takes hard work and sacrifice. Working at home is amazing, but it comes with its own set of challenges. My hope is that these books will help you face and overcome those challenges.

Do comment below if you bought and read them.

Disclosure: Priya Florence Shah is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.in.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments