7 Ways To Alkalize Your Body Daily (And Why You Should)

Almost every health issue is connected to the gut. Almost 90% per cent of our health issues arise from improper care of the stomach and one of the most dangerous but very common health issues that arise from improper care of your stomach is “Acidity”.

Acidity has become so common in every house nowadays that you can easily find someone in almost every family who is a regular patient of acidity. You might be wondering what’s dangerous with acidity? It’s common!

Yes, it’s common rather I would say it’s very common but still one of the dangerous issues that it should not be overlooked at any cost.

Why Is Alkalizing Your Body Good For You?

Acidity can cause:

Upset Stomach

Breathing Difficulties

A headache

Weakness or Fatigue

Shock, Coma or Death

Cardiovascular damage

Joint pain, aching muscles and lactic acid build-up

Acceleration of free radical damage etc.

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, some studies have even shown that acidic environments help cancer cells grow. So the idea is that a diet high in alkaline foods (high pH) and low in acidic foods will raise the body’s pH levels (make the body more alkaline) and prevent or even cure cancer.

Now that you know the benefit of alkalizing your body, and understand why is alkalizing your body good for you, we’ll discuss some natural ways to alkalize your body.

Acidity in our body is rising continuously due to various factors, some which are unavoidable and some are avoidable. Some of the reasons behind high acidity in our body are consuming pesticide-ridden crops, sugary drinks, food items made in overheated oil (pakoras, samosa etc.), pollution, and too much caffeinated and nicotine-related drink like tea, coffee.

When we become acidic, a number of diseases follow and lead us down a life path full of discomfort and pain. But if we learn to alkalize our body regularly and if we are ready to change our destructive habits we can lead a healthy and peaceful life.

So let’s understand step by step about acidity and alkalinization of the body. No talk about acidity or alkalinization is complete without mentioning Ph level. Ph means “puissance d’hydrogen” or power of hydrogen. It is the Ph level that denotes whether your body is acidic or alkalized.

If your Ph level is below 7 that means you are acidic. If your Ph level is above 7, this means your body is neutral and if it is above 7 you are alkalized.

We can measure the level of acidity in almost everything like an animal, soil, water, plant, and people. The pH actually is the measurement of the concentration of the hydrogen ion in the body.

In the context of human the ideal pH for our bodies should be slightly alkaline it should lay between 7.30 to 7.45. You can always check your pH level through your urine.

As the level of pH depends on many factors like your hydration, infection, and bacterial overgrowth also, you must take care of all these factors before a PH test.

If you are a diehard fan of fried and deep fried eatables or you have remained sick for many years or you have just recovered from your sickness, your body may be acidic.

And if it is so it’s a high time to fold up your sleeves and raise your ph level above 7. In this article, you’ll learn some easy ways to alkalize your body daily, so that you can save your body from unwanted side-effects of acidity.

Drink Alkaline Water Daily

Alkaline water plays a pleasant role in improving the Ph level of your body. Alkaline water is known to neutralize the acidity of the body caused by modern diet, pollution, stress, and junk foods.

Alkaline water is rich in various minerals and negatively charged Hydroxide ions (OH-). This acts as a natural antioxidant and donates electron so that free radicals could pair up and neutralize.

The negative charges of ionized alkaline water attract the positive ions of acids and neutralize them immediately within the body. It can help alkalize your acid body fast.

This water also improves the absorption of essential nutrients, improves metabolism by cleaning the cells. Even cooking with alkaline water improves the taste and quality of the food.

Drink Coconut Water Daily

Coconut is another food which is known to have great alkalizer. Coconut is rich in medium chain triglycerides (MCT) which are known to reduce acidity. MCT in the form of oil is widely used in many medicines.

You can drink coconut juice or coconut milk or eat fresh coconut meat to reduce acidity and alkalize your body naturally.

Coconut is a great source of energy, it improves digestion, it repairs tissue, bowel function, dissolve kidney stones, promote weight loss, and Boost your stamina and immune system. If possible start consuming coconut daily.

Start Every Day With Fresh Lemon in a Glass Of Water

Here’s how to alkalize your body in the morning. Lemon is an acidic fruit. So how does lemon alkalize your body? You’re right. Lemon is an acidic fruit, but when it enters your stomach it metabolizes and become alkaline.

Clean water with some fresh lemon juice is one of the highest rated metabolism enhancer and energy booster. Fresh lemons when added to water, oxygenate the body and enhance enzyme function.

This is a great detoxifier and detoxifies the liver and helps your liver get rid of toxin uric acid. If you want to alkalize your body daily start your day with a glass of water with a fresh lemon juice in it.

Consume Unsalted Almonds Daily

Almonds are packed with various vitamins and minerals like calcium, zinc, and magnesium, which help greatly in reducing the acidity and increasing alkalinization of the body.

These minerals help balance the acidity in our body while balancing blood sugar levels. It’s always better to choose almonds when feeling hungry over saturated fat containing snacks. This will keep you fuller for a longer time. As a bonus, it will affect your pH level positively.

Add Multivitamins To Your Diet

Multivitamins are an excellent source of various vitamins and minerals that may not be possible to consume through your diet as per your daily requirement. So include at least one multivitamin tablet daily in your diet.

The combination of various vitamins and minerals like Vitamin C vitamin A, potassium, zinc, magnesium are known to alkalinize the body.

Vitamin D helps the body to maintain an alkaline state while improving calcium absorption. Taking a multivitamin every day in your diet can keep your pH level on point.

Reduce Stress

Stress affects your metabolism in an intense way. When you’re stressed your body starts producing more cortisol. Your metabolism slows down and your body loses the capability to eliminate the toxins naturally. This lowers the ph level and causes acidity.

So it’s very important to keep yourself away from stress but the biggest question is how? The best solution is to do yoga or meditation for at least 30 minutes daily in the morning. You can also do whatever you are fond of like listening music, book reading, sports etc.

And here comes the most difficult part….

Workout Regularly (Especially In The Morning)

We are living in the world where we are very vulnerable to accumulate toxins every day. We accumulate these toxins from various sources like junk foods pollution etc. that’s why it’s very important to work out every day.

Regular exercise eliminates and flushes out these toxins from our body on the daily basis. When we do work out our body secrete such hormones which are very essential to neutralize the negative impact of acidity.

A person who regularly works out has better metabolism, better digestion, and a better capability to absorb nutrients from food. The chances of accumulating toxins like lactic, acid uric acid are very low for the person who regularly works out. So if you’re really serious about combating, acidity you must include a workout in your daily routine.

A workout after consuming lemon water in the morning is more beneficial than a workout in the evening because in the morning our metabolism remains at its peak. But if you are not comfortable with a morning workout, you can opt for evening workout also. After all, something is better than nothing.

I hope you’ve enjoyed these home/natural remedies to alkalize your body ph to restore good health. If you did, do leave a comment below.

Author Bio:

Prashant Kumar is a highly trained fitness trainer who loves CrossFit and writing about various healthy eating habits and fitness regimes on Health Product Info. He has helped many professionals to achieve their body transformation goals. Currently, he is preparing for Tekki Shodan from Shotokan karate.

Original content here is published under these license terms: X License Type: Read Only License Summary: You may read the original content in the context in which it is published (at this web address). No other copying or use is permitted without written agreement from the author.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments