5 Lessons Women Should Learn from Their First Job

Women have made some great strides in their perspective fields, and they continue to do so. The one issue that most come across still is the notion that “it’s still a man’s world.”

Many of them encounter this sort of mentality during their very first job. To a certain extent, it still holds true. However, some of the more recent stats that came out prove just how far women have come.

“Over 20% of all Fortune 500 companies are now run and/or controlled by females.”

There is hope on the horizon. In spite of everything that is happening, women still have a chance to make and leave their mark. In order to do this, though, young girls need to begin establishing themselves before, during, and after their first job.

Many have had to learn their lessons the hard way. Our hope is that this content will do the exact opposite and ease you into the matter at hand.

1. What You Might Be Expecting From Your Salary

This is one of the biggest mistakes young girls and even some older women make. Yes, in some ways the wage issue is a problem. However, some tend to contribute to this matter.

How? They fail to know their worth as an employee. They fail to see their worth as a person and the worth of their time. In doing so, they just accept whatever comes down the pike. Every woman needs to understand her own worth.

Some people have found that women ask for a lower salary at the very start. This does not bode well for others who are trying to make their mark in the professional world.

Every woman needs to be an example for those who are coming afterward. More need to set their own boundaries right from the start. If more women set their own wages and learned to ask for what they wanted, they would get compensated accordingly.

How can more do this successfully? Look at what the job should be paying. There are sites you can go on. Pinpoint exactly where the pay should be. Then go in with this mindset.

If more employers see women doing this and showing up with their homework done, they might just be inclined to give in. Understand the worth of your time and don’t be afraid to ask for proper compensation.

2. Failing Is Part Of The Job

This is another one of the lessons girls need to learn the sooner, the better. Failing on the job is okay. It’s fine if you make mistakes. With everything that seems to be stacked against women right from the start, many feel they must be perfect.

Some feel that if they aren’t perfect for the job, then a man will come along and take their place. In some respects, this is what helps the fall.

Many girls are taught that failing means they will be replaced. The opposite is actually more truthful. If you show you can fail at the job and learn from those mistakes, then you will have a better shot.

Making mistakes means you are human. It also means you are willing to give it another try and make amends for what you didn’t do the first time.

Think about it this way: many men have done the same. They never learned from what they did wrong. If you show the boss you can do the opposite, you have a better shot at making it in all subsequent jobs after.

Sometimes, you have to fail at least once or twice in one thing in order to find success in another.

3. You Are More Prepared Than You Realize

This is another thing that holds women back. Many feel they are not ready to move forward and they don’t have the self-confidence to do so. This is why they tend to stay in dead-end jobs for most of their life. This happens even after they have moved on from the very first workplace.

Some tend to think they will have this, that and the other in a year or so. These are all to stay exactly where they are. Why? Self-confidence.

There are many skills you can learn on the job. You have to believe that you can. The confidence gap is a major determining factor in this. If more women put this mindset aside, their skills and confidence would grow. Learn to trust yourself in the job, whether it’s your first or your tenth.

If you take advantage of an opportunity as it comes up, you might just be surprised where it takes you. It’s important to be your own worst critic and be honest with yourself about your capabilities, but it’s equally crucial not to put yourself down.

4. If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It

Men flaunt their accomplishments all the time. Then why shouldn’t women?

Unfortunately, many don’t want to come across as “too showy.” This might be a mistake on your part if this is what you are doing. Sometimes not flaunting what you have achieved will lead to not being where you want to be.

Women need to take more control in a lot of areas. This just happens to be one of them. Look at some of the profiles out there. Only a small percent of professional working women actually “showboat” what they have achieved.

That does not mean you should be egotistical or obnoxious about it. There is a fine line. What you should do is embrace what you have achieved instead of keeping it stocked away.

Take all you have accomplished with your first work experience and put it out there. In spite of what you may or may not have been taught before, numerous other employers will embrace this too. Just be truthful about what you have done. Sooner or later, it will work for you.

5. You’re Not Alone

Women can sometimes feel like they have to be an island unto themselves. Their ambition and determination set unrealistic expectations, which no human could possibly reach.

There are others who understand you perfectly and do the same, even some men. You just should give them a chance. Giving others an opportunity to help you out is not a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of internal strength.

It’s not just saying that you can’t do it alone. It’s also saying you don’t want to do it alone. Hold the bar high, but relinquish unrealistic expectations.

Some end up building up a wall after their first work experience. This happens especially if the experience was bad. Don’t let this happen to you. It will only lead to disaster.

Give your co-workers a chance to show that they support you and your work. The more positive feedback you get from others, the more likely you are to move forward successfully in your career.

Another thing you can get is a mentor. Some feel it’s an outdated concept. This is not true. Mentors are needed more than ever, especially for young minds. Young girls are the ones who are going to shape the professional world one day. A mentor can help shape where you go.

It’s best to get a female mentor as well, one who has been through the same ropes as you. She has likely made the same mistakes as you and has gone through the same hardships.

If she has been there, she can then tell you which traps to avoid. This support can also find the right fit for you. It’s crucial not to settle on the first job opportunity unless you know for sure that it’s the ideal place for you.

Asking for help is not proof of failure or defeat. It just means that you are not alone and that there are others willing to support you.

There are lots of reasons why women choose the path they do, professionally. There are lots of reasons why they make these mistakes.

If we can somehow pinpoint them for you early on, even during and after your first job, it will give hope for a better future in your career. You have a bright future ahead of you, all of you, and you have to do is believe in yourself.

Amanda Wilks is a passionate writer with a great interest in everything related to career-building. Amanda believes that people could reach all of their personal and professional endeavors through awareness, communication, and collaboration. She often writes original articles related to the career industry for Higher Salary .

Image source: 1, 2

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments