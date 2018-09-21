5 Of The Best Wedding Gift Ideas For Couples In India

This post contains affiliate links. For more information, see my disclosure here.

Imagine walking into your friend’s wedding, hauling a bulky gift box that you have to carry around until you hand it over to the bride and groom on the stage? Then they hand it over to a family member who tries to figure out where to put the thing.

Now, imagine again that you walk into your friend’s wedding, with nothing but congratulations and a hug for the happy couple, content in the knowledge that their marriage gift was delivered, beautifully wrapped, to their parents’ home just that morning.

How much more would you and they be able to enjoy their wedding, dance unencumbered at the sangeet, participate in the raucous laughter and appreciate the delicious buffet!

That’s all possible when you ship their gift to them via Amazon India’s wedding store .

From home décor to kitchen essentials, to the latest gadgets, you can ship your loved ones that special wedding gift without the hassle of having to carry bulky and fragile gift boxes to the wedding venue.

Here are the 5 best wedding gift ideas for couples on Amazon India.

Starting at just a few hundred rupees, and going all the way up to five figures, these gorgeous ethnic bags will please any bride and compliment her traditional attire with beautiful clutches, handbags, Potlis and more. Receiving a gift like this at her home will certainly put a smile on her face.

From electric shavers to rechargeable toothbrushes, there’s a wide variety of personal care and grooming sets at different budgets for the discerning man.

Home appliances, bedsheet sets, blankets, home décor items – these are all old favourites that newlywed couples love since it saves them the cost of having to buy all these items for their new home.

Then again, why be predictable when you can surprise the couple with a brand new Amazon Echo Dot. This brand new gadget is a convenient addition to any room in the house.

It can be put in the bedroom and used to play music, set alarms and turn off lights. Or in the living room to check news, sports scores, calendar, and movie showtimes. Or in the kitchen to set timers, add items to lists and shop for millions of products on Amazon just using your voice.

The perfect gift for fitness freaks, wearable devices such as activity and fitness trackers are the perfect wedding gift to say you care.

You could even buy a pair of them for the couple that loves to exercise together. Amazon carries top brands like Mi, Fastrack, Fitbit, Rewy, Lenovo, Apple, Samsung and more.

We hope that you’ve enjoyed this selection of wedding gift ideas for couples in India.

