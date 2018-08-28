Pinterest Marketing Tutorial: How To Use Pinterest For Business Growth

Every time the latest shiny new social network or search engine is launched, we’re told we must get active on it. It’s going to be the next big thing. Sometimes it is other times not so much.

If you sell anything to an online audience, it’s important to be “with it” when it comes to social networking because that is where your audience is.

However, I must admit I got into the Pinterest game a tad late. Although I did create an account years ago, I never really took the time to figure out how to use it properly.

In fact, I almost gave up on Pinterest, until I realised that it can bring loads of organic traffic to your website if you know how to do it right.

So, a few months ago, I put my head down, figured out how to use it (with a little help from some expert Pinterest marketers), and wrote about the early results I got with Pinterest marketing.

Although I’m not getting hundreds of thousands of visitors from Pinterest yet (unlike some amazing Pinterest marketers out there), I’ve come to believe that it’s an essential marketing channel for many businesses.

Here are 6 things you need to understand before you decide to create a Pinterest marketing campaign.

Pinterest is NOT a social network

Pinterest is a visual search engine or discovery engine, not a social network. So you have to approach Pinterest marketing differently than you would social media marketing.

For instance, on Pinterest keywords are huge, just like they are in Google SEO. So you need to add them EVERYWHERE – in your Pinterest bio, board titles, board descriptions, Pin image titles, Pin image descriptions – you get my drift?

Pinterest is addictive

If you use Pinterest, you’ll know it’s even more addictive than Facebook, and can be a huge time suck. In fact, active Pinners spend an average of 34 minutes per visit on the site.

Addictive social media sites (think Facebook games, apps and all that fun stuff) live, grow and become giants. That means marketers of all types will find their audience on these websites.

As of June 2018, there were 250 million active Pinterest users. Besides the United States, the top three desktop users by country are Brazil, India, and Russia.

Women love Pinterest

If your audience is women, you should know that 81% of Pinterest users are female and 67% of Pinners are under 40-years-old. In fact, millennials use Pinterest as much as Instagram.

So, if your demographic audience is women between the ages of 18 to 40 , you simply HAVE to be on Pinterest. Pinterest users show maximum interest in the following topics:

Arts and crafts

Fashion

DIY

Home décor

Travel

Food

Recipes

Makeup

Jewellery

As you can see, most of these are topics are women-centric.

Pinterest users love to shop and buy stuff

Pinterest users are not just window shopping. 93% of Pinners use Pinterest to plan purchases and 87% of Pinners have purchased a product because of Pinterest.

In fact, Pinterest is the #1 shopping platform among millennials, and 63% of millennials use Pinterest to discover new brands or products to buy.

Pinterest users also have significant purchasing power, since 50% of them earn $50K or greater per year and 10% make more than $125K.

Pinterest is a boon for ecommerce brands

Pinterest offers the perfect product placement in its visual newsfeed. The place where you want your product is right in front of your consumers.

With Pinterest, your consumers see your products as they scroll across Pinners’ boards and land in front of the eyes of new people who may have never before heard of your brand or product.

Pinterest also offers some features that are uniquely friendly to ecommerce websites.

Rich Pins allow you to display your product prices and other important information. There are four types of Rich Pins: app, product, recipe and article.

Product Pins make shopping easier for ecommerce websites. They include real-time pricing, availability and where to buy your product.

Buyable Pins let people buy your products without ever leaving Pinterest. People can easily spot these Pins all over Pinterest—in search results, in related Pins and on your business profile.

A study by Shopify found that orders driven by Pinterest are substantially larger than those produced by Facebook or Twitter. In fact, at $80 per order, Pinterest even tops Google and Amazon.

Pins have a long shelf life

Unlike other social networks where content has a very short shelf-life, content on Pinterest lasts for months.

It takes a pin 3.5 months to get 50% of its engagement, and a Pin can, on average, live for 7 months. Compare that to Twitter’s 7 minutes, which is the average lifetime of a Tweet!

Other interesting facts:

The average pin is repinned 11 times.

80% of all pins are repins.

Over 5% of all referral traffic to websites comes from Pinterest.

8 Things You Must Do Before Starting Your Pinterest Promotions

Pinterest can be easily integrated with your website, but there are some things you need to do to ensure that your website is optimized for Pinterest promotions.

Optimize your website for mobile users

85% of all Pinterest searches happen on mobile. And the entire web is going mobile, so having a mobile-optimized website is a must.

Create a Pinterest Business account

You need to create a Pinterest Business account to access advanced analytics that will give you insights into what people love most from your Pinterest profile and website.

Pinterest analytics will also tell you which Pins drive traffic back to your site and who your Pinterest audience is, including gender, location and other interests.

Verify your website on Pinterest

This is a simple step of adding a piece of code to your website, which your developer can do for you. If your website runs on WordPress, follow the instructions here to verify your website on Pinterest.

Pin actionable, evergreen content

Since content on Pinterest lasts for months, you should only Pin evergreen content – content that is always relevant – to your boards.

You may be tempted to pin deals and discounts that expire, but if Pinterest users find these months later, they may be unhappy to know that they are no longer valid.

The best content showcases information that is inspirational and actionable. Create content on your blog and Pins that help Pinners do things in real life.

Create free downloadable content for a lead-funnel

Offer Pinterest users a freebie, something they can download – an eBook or a product catalogue or discount coupon to get them to visit your website. Check out the Pin I created for my Work-From-Home eBook.

Fill up your profile and optimize your bio and Pins

Remember that Pinterest is a search engine, so if you want to get found for certain keywords, create a bio that contains those keywords. Include a call-to-action in your bio and Pins.

Use eye-catching images in your Pins

Pinterest users scroll through their feed pretty quickly, so your images have to stand out to get noticed. Add text to your pins to make it clear what you’re offering.

Use a 2:3 aspect ratio for your Pins, as vertical Pins look best in the newsfeed. Pinterest recommends a minimum size of 600 x 900px. Check out the Naaree board on Pinterest to see what I mean.

Brand your pins – use your brand colours, fonts, logo or URL in your pins. Design videos for mobile and make them square (1:1) or portrait (9:16).

Implement social sharing buttons for Pinterest

You can place a “Pin It” button on your site and over your images when your mouse hovers over them, making it easy for Pinners to pin your site and share your content.

Use a scheduler to schedule Pins at the best times of day

To get the best results from Pinterest, you need to Pin regularly and consistently. Use an approved Pinterest scheduler, like Tailwind , to schedule 20-30 pins per day to your boards.

Optimize your Pin descriptions

Write helpful descriptions for your Pins, use keywords in your Pin descriptions and feel free to include #hashtags.

The Tasty Pins WordPress Plugin plugin makes it easy to optimize your blog’s images for Pinterest, SEO, and screen readers.

You can set descriptions for your images that will perform well in Pinterest search, include hashtags, keywords, and whatever else you wish.

Use a separate Alt text for Google. You can add a hidden Pinterest-specific image on your website front-end with the click of a button and even disable Pinning on certain images.

Conclusion:

As a visual search engine, Pinterest keeps changing its algorithm. If you want to stay updated on its latest rules and best practices, level up your Pinterest skills, and get the support you need, check out the Pinterest Traffic Avalanche course.

Once you get good with Pinterest, you can even start a new side business as a Pinterest Virtual Assistant. This highly coveted niche is in demand by bloggers and business owners alike. Start practising your skills with this free Pinterest VA Prep Book.

And finally, download this free Pinterest Marketing Guide PDF so you can store all the information in this article, as well as some awesome Pinterest marketing tools and resources, on your desktop where you can refer to it anytime.

© Priya Florence Shah

