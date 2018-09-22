6 Genius Ways To Promote Your Business Online Without A Website

What would you say if I said you don’t need a website to promote your business online? You’d think I was bonkers, right?

As someone who’s been publishing online since 2001, I’ve been a huge advocate of having your own website to promote your business.

That’s because your website is your home on the web. It’s owned by you, so you have complete control over it. Whereas you can’t control what other people do in their own homes i.e. websites.

So if you posted an ad for your business on someone else’s website two years ago and it’s now outdated and inaccurate, you may not be able to take it down unless you have a login and password.

On the other hand, you can change the information on your own website anytime you want, as long as you can manage it without a website designer.

That said, just having a website is not the end game. Getting clients and customers for your business is. Having a website also means you have to promote it using blogs, SEO, ads and other online promotion methods.

Otherwise, all you’ll hear are… crickets.

But when it comes to getting leads and conversions, you have to ultimately go where your customers are, whether that means having a website or not.

Here are 6 genius and cutting-edge ways to reach your customers without a website.

Google Ads Call-Only Campaign

Google’s Call-Only Campaigns make it easier for businesses to reach their customers by prominently showing their phone number, business description and a call button right where people are searching, as the video below explains.

If you’re still working on developing your mobile website and want to drive more phone calls to your business, this is the campaign for you. Click-To-Call ads are designed to only show on mobile devices that can click to call. They won’t lead to a website.

Google found that 70% of mobile searchers can use Click-To-Call. So if you have a taxi service or a restaurant, you should definitely consider running a Click-To-Call campaign with Google Ads.

Watch the video below and read Google’s Call-Only Ad requirements to learn how to setup your Click-To-Call campaign.

Email Newsletters

Email newsletters allow your prospects to sign up for your email list so that you can follow up with them and convert them from a lead to a paying customer.

You don’t need a website to start an email newsletter. You just need to create an account with an email marketing provider and setup your autoresponder or follow-up sequence.

Every subscribe form you create will have its own unique URL hosted on their server. You just have to promote the link to your subscribe form to get leads.

Some excellent email marketing providers include:

If you don’t have a website of your own, ClickFunnels will help you create and share an awesome landing page to capture and funnel your leads into a list in one of the email marketing providers above.

Created by Russel Brunson, the service offers beautiful landing page templates that you can modify yourself with their drag-and-drop web editor, no technical expertise required. Or you can choose from their list of optimized funnels that are scientifically proven to turn your visitors into customers.

In fact their landing pages are so easy to create and effective at capturing leads, that even marketers who already have websites are using them for their sales funnels. Check out this landing page I created in less than 15 minutes with their drag-and-drop web editor.

ClickFunnels also integrates with Paypal, Clickbank and other payment processers to allow you to sell products online – all without having your own domain or website.

They offers a free 14-day trial and a huge library of training materials to help you learn how to setup and promote your funnels. Register for their free training web class and start using it now.

Facebook Ads

Despite the decline of users on Facebook, it still has the largest user base of any social media network and is a very powerful marketing channel. Best of all, you don’t need your own website to run Facebook ads.

Once you’ve setup your ClickFunnels as mentioned above, you can take the links to the beautiful landing pages you created and use them to run targeted Facebook ads designed to attract the kind of customers you want.

Facebook has some basic information on how to set up ads on their platform, but if you really want to do it like a Pro, check out Profitable Facebook Ads, the most comprehensive and knowledge packed Facebook Ads course on the market.

Chatbots

As the Instabot page here notes, chatbots are computer programs that mimic conversations with people via audio or text, used to communicate information to users. They exist on many different platforms.

Currently, chatbots communicate through text (as in Facebook bots), meaning you type in your inputs/responses, or through audio (talking to Amazon Echo).

Instant Messaging and chatbots are set to become the main communication channels in the next few years, says Fran Conejos in his article, The Ultimate Guide to Chatbots for Lead Generation, where he outlines a method to capture leads from a chatbot into your CRM or email marketing system.

Want to learn how to start generating leads with your Facebook audience using Facebook Messenger Bots? Check out the How To Use Facebook Messenger Bots For Lead Generation course.

Text Message Autoresponder

ClickFunnels uses Twilio SMS to send SMS messages to your leads and prospects. How this works is that you have a prospect text a certain word or phrase to a specific number.

When they do that, they’ll receive a text telling them to respond with their email address. As soon as they send their SMS, they’ll be added into your lead funnel.

To understand how this works, sign up for your free ClickFunnels trial here and then go to their Help Center. There, click on ClickFunnels > 3rd Party Integrations > Add SMS Messages To Your Funnel and read how to send an automated SMS from your funnel.

I hope this list of genius ways to reach your customers without a website has given you some ideas to promote your own business online.

With all these cutting-edge tools at your disposal today, there’s no reason why you can’t build your business online without ever requiring a website.

