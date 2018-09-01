How To Succeed Spectacularly In Your Digital Marketing Career

Have you ever asked the question, “Is digital marketing a good career in India?”

If you’re not sure of your job prospects or career after a digital marketing course, you should know that the future of a digital marketing career in India is bright.

With the increasing requirements for certified digital marketing professionals in the business world, this has become one of the hottest careers for young people in India.

The digital economy is growing ten times faster than the conventional economy, which will result in a colossal number of employment opportunities in this field.

The best part of this career option is that you can build your skills and capabilities and grow quickly. Because of the relative scarcity of certified Digital Marketing experts, this career option generously compensates the individuals who specialize in it.

A career in Digital Marketing is about diligent work, achieving mastery, and applying your new-found skills to help your clients succeed in business.

8 Abilities Required for a Successful Digital Marketing Career

Besides specializing in one or more aspects of digital marketing (e.g. SEO, SEM, Social Media Marketing), here are some of the abilities you would be required to display to become a digital marketing expert.

To the degree that you have these abilities, you can expect to grow as a digital marketer.

Innovativeness

Innovativeness is an essential part of cleverly positioning a brand among its competitors. It’s also important in creative ideation and designing campaigns.

Scientific temperament

Digital marketing requires testing and tracking. Analytics play a huge role in this field and a scientific temperament is an asset that will put you head and shoulders above other marketers.

Communication skills

Excellent communication skills, especially writing and correspondence, are critical to work as a distributed team. Without effective communication, you will not be able to achieve the results you desire or work as a distributed team.

A love of learning

Given the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the internet and digital media, you must be open to learning new skills all the time and understanding the medium and its newest iterations.

Enthusiasm for digital media

Digital Marketing experts who are truly enthusiastic about this field will, without a doubt, see more achievement and success coming their way. Passion for your work will take you much farther than if you merely consider it a job.

Ability to multi-task

Most campaigns include juggling various digital media channels and tracking all sorts of analytics. Multitasking is another critical skill for any digital marketer to be able to handle the surplus of information coming your way.

Comfortable with technology

Technology is a huge part of digital marketing, so a tech-savvy person is more likely to succeed in this field. If you’re not tech-savvy, you’ll at least have to be comfortable with technology. Of course, with technology becoming more intuitive and user-friendly every day, this may change.

Willingness to experiment

Digital marketing is an evolving field. A lot of it is educated guesswork, so the willingness to experiment, fail and try again is a huge asset in this field.

5 Tips To Succeed Spectacularly In Your Digital Marketing Career

Be patient while learning your new skills

Even though you can get a Digital Marketing certification in a few months, as opposed to the years it takes to earn a formal degree, you need to be patient with yourself while learning your new skills.

You’ll be absorbing a humongous amount of information and it takes time to be able to digest all of it and put it into practice.

Be a constant learner

Digital Marketing requires constant learning since the web is a dynamic and ever evolving medium. There are new updates, technologies and techniques being tried and tested all the time and you’ll have to learn to keep up with it.

Get specialized

No digital marketer is a ‘Jack of all trades.’ Every DM worth their salt learns to specialize in one or more fields they have an affinity for.

You can choose from specializations in blogging, content marketing, SEO/SEM, social media marketing, mobile marketing, CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization) and more.

Having a specialization in one or more aspects of digital marketing will help you position yourself and give you an edge over others in the field.

Brand yourself online

Learning digital marketing is of no use unless you know how to leverage it to brand yourself and grow your own visibility, as well as your client’s business.

Starting a blog and writing about your digital marketing journey can help you apply your skills and learn the practical aspects of build an audience online. It will also help you get noticed as an expert in your field.

Grow your network

No one can succeed all by oneself. You need to stand on the shoulders of giants to reach new heights in your career.

To achieve success in a career in Digital Marketing, you need to connect with other digital marketing experts and build relationships with them, so you can collaborate with and learn from them.

Although you can connect with other experts online, the best way to build a relationship is face-to-face, at conferences and networking events.

Check out this list of the top 120+ Digital Marketing conferences in 2018 and see which ones you can attend to meet new people and learn new strategies.

Get lots of testimonials

At the end of the day, your success in any field depends on how well you apply your new skills to provide value to others.

If you’re able to able to create a lot of happy clients and get a bunch of testimonials and LinkedIn recommendations, you’re more likely to succeed in your new career.

It’s all about being proactive, getting work done, and demonstrating good outcomes to prove yourself to your clients. Focus on your results and case studies and you’ll go far.

We hope you enjoyed this digital marketing career guide and are seriously considering digital marketing as a career, whether as a full-time employee, a digital marketing consultant or a work-from-home option.

We wish you great success in your digital marketing career.

About the author:

Laura is a Marketing Manager at WebDigify and is also experienced in Template Design. She also likes to share her thoughts on SEO Digital marketing, Digital Marketing Strategy, and web development techniques.

